How Chauncey Golston Fits In Defensive Scheme

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' third-round draft pick (No. 84 overall) Friday night:
- Name: Chauncey Golston
- Position: Defensive End
- College: Iowa
- Height/Weight: 6-4/ 269
The Rundown: Golston was a guy who continued to develop over his career at Iowa. Not a highly-recruited player at first, but over his four seasons on the field, he became a problem for opposing offensive lines. Golston had over eight tackles for loss in each of his final three seasons for the Hawkeyes. He's got long arms and can be disruptive in both the run defense and off the edge.
How He Fits In: The Cowboys will always want to add pass-rushers and Golston is the first in this year's draft. He'll join a group that consists of DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory and free-agent addition Tarell Basham. But the Cowboys also have Dorance Armstrong and last year's draft pick Bradlee Anae. But in Dan Quinn's scheme, which should play multiple fronts, Golston will likely be an edge-rusher who can also play defensive end in a 4-man front, with possibly the ability to slide inside at times.
Next Cowboys Pick: 3nd Round (99th overall)