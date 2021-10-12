#NYGvsDAL

How Diggs Impressed Quinn; More From Monday

Oct 11, 2021 at 07:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
18-Helman_Dave-HS
by DallasCowboys.comRob Phillips & David Helman
How-Diggs-Impressed-Quinn;-More-From-Monday-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

FRISCO, Texas – As if anyone needed another reason to be impressed with Trevon Diggs.

As Quinn revealed, Diggs pulled that off in a week when he was dealing with pinkeye.

"He really had a tough week," he said. "Battling the pink eye, both eyes, gunk and nastiness flowing out of his eyes. Big shade on it at practice, going and battling and getting ready, knowing he needed the reps."

Again, it's not that anyone was doubting Diggs' accomplishments to this point in a breakout year. But it's just an added exclamation point on what continues to be one of the most impressive stories in this young NFL season.

"It really shows this is a true competitor," Quinn said.

Quinn's interview was part of Monday's scheduled media session with all three coordinators. Here are some of the highlights from Quinn, Kellen Moore and John Fassel.

  • Three-game homestands aren't the norm, but the Cowboys made the most of it, winning all three games to get to 4-1. Now, it's back on the road again, where they opened the season for two straight weeks against the Bucs and Chargers. Kellen Moore said the Cowboys should expect Sunday's game in New England will be a tough challenge, especially if there are weather elements like the Cowboys faced in 2019 with a steady rainfall.
    "I think these are awesome, awesome opportunities for us to take the next step," Moore said. "We took care of the home portion of it, but now we get to go on the road. It will be big." The Cowboys have not won a game at New England since 1987 but unlike the last three meetings in Foxboro, there won't be Tom Brady on the other side as the Pats went with rookie Mac Jones, who is 2-3 as a starter this year.
  • Jabril Cox made the first big play of his NFL career when he stopped Daniel Jones short of the goal line on a crucial third down in the second quarter. Quinn said Cox was ready for the opportunity, and he also hinted at how his role might grow as the season continues.
    "He's ready for the moment for sure. He prepares hard. Works at it hard," Quinn said. "He's another one that goes through his role how are we trying to develop him. Some of it is on special teams now we're into the goal line and as the season goes, I'm sure there will be some spaces for him on some third downs as well."
  • Special teams coordinator John Fassel has been criticized this season for a few issues in the kicking game, but on Sunday against the Giants, the Cowboys had no problems. They made all kicks in the kicking game, recovered an onside kick, had a 17-yard punt return and covered kicks all game. :I was excited to see the film, although there's a few things to tighten up, like always," said Fassel, who applauded the "hamstrings" of his guys such as C.J. Goodwin and Cedrick Wilson for getting down quickly on several occasions to cover kicks.
  • Quinn had an interesting nugget when asked about working toward his players' strengths. The question was specifically about balancing between listening to what his players want and coaching them up in other areas, Quinn stressed the importance of finding out what his players do well and focusing on that – even to the point that he'll throw a play out of the game plan if he feels it isn't ready.
    "There was an example not this past Saturday but there previous Saturday where a player -- 'Hey, Dan - can we repeat that one?' No need, it's out," he said. "That was me saying I'm not going to repeat a play on a Saturday to see if we can get it right. There's too much at stake, too much at hand for me to do that. If it's not game ready, doesn't mean we're not working on things this week and next week, maybe we play it against New England or in the game after that. But until it's game ready, sometimes you've just got to keep stirring it and getting it right."
  • Fassel was asked what he's like about rookie fullback Nick Ralston, who has been active on game-day the last three weeks. "Just about everything. He came out of nowhere," Fassel said of Ralston, a do-it-all player who was an undrafted rookie from Louisiana. "At training camp he just came a reliable, very versatile, he just found a niche where he proved he was reliable wherever you wanted to put him. We got him up, we have to play you here, move you over there. He's got really good football savviness." However the Cowboys have called him up from the practice squad three times now and will have to put him on the active roster now to use him again in the games.

Related Content

news

Once A Receiver, Diggs Reflects On Switch To DB

To think where the Cowboys might be if Trevon Diggs hadn't moved from receiver to corner in college. While he's playing defense now, Diggs certainly hasn't lost the abilities that made him a receiver in the first place.
news

Update: Timeline For DeMarcus Lawrence, IR Players

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Rank'Em: Dak Leads Top 10 Players vs. NYG Sunday

The Cowboys had many heroes to pick from in Sunday's win over the Giants. Here are the Top 10 performers we selected, starting off with the quarterback.
news

Further Review: Bullying The Struggling Giants

Let's recap the build-up, the post-game and the aftermath following the Cowboys' win over the Giants Sunday.
news

Spagnola: On The Way To Picking Off History

After watching Trevon Diggs' performance yesterday against the Giants, there's just one word to describe the defensive playmaker … phenomenal!
news

Game Notes: Cee-Deep Ball, Swipe For Jaylon?

From CeeDee's long touchdown to a bigger role for Jabril Cox to Jaylon Smith's teammate paying tribute, here is a full notebook.
news

Eatman: Only Seen 1 Other Corner Play Like Diggs

Trevon Diggs is playing at a level we haven't seen since the best CB of all-time was on the team.
news

364 Days Later, Dak Finds Closure On 2020 Injury

Dak shakes off slow start, throws 3 TDs and finds closure on last year's ankle injury.
news

Even For This Team, Run Game Is On A Rare Roll

Even by the Cowboys' lofty standards, this is getting a little silly.
news

Often Overlooked, Hard To Ignore Anthony Brown

Often Overlooked, Hard To Ignore Anthony Brown
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Dominate Giants, 44-20

The Cowboys run their winning streak to four games and prove they are a force to be reckoned with in a 44-20 defeat of the rival Giants.
Advertising