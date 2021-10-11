Further Review: Bullying The Struggling Giants

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
The Warm Up:
- Sunday's game was to be a milestone of sorts. "It's the next game," wrote David Helman. "It does happen to fall on a significant anniversary, though. And that's something Prescott said he isn't going to shy away from on Sunday – or any other Sunday of his career." [Read what Helman wrote about the Dak "narrative]
- Coming into the game, Nick Eatman wondered if Trevon Diggs would even get a chance at an interception against the Giants. "Either ignore your best receiver or test Diggs once again, giving him even more chances to get his hands on the ball," Eatman wrote [Read Eatman on the respect Diggs should have been getting]
- Believe it or not, Kyle Youmans was right on the money with his gut feeling. "Dallas is far better on both sides of the football at the moment and will run away with a big win, 44-20," Youmans wrote [Read all of the DallasCowboys.com staff writers' game predictions]
- On Pregame Live Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, and Isaiah Stanback discussed the linebacker rotation playing without Jaylon Smith [Listen to Stanback explain how the secondary depth would come into play Sunday on Pregame Live]
Game Time:
- Dalton Schultz continues to be a target for a scrambling Dak Prescott this season [Watch Dak and Dalton connect on a 30-yard strike]
- Kellen Moore reached deep into his playbook bag and the result was Ezekiel Elliott high stepping into the end zone [Watch Zeke score on a clever play design]
- Anthony Brown wasn't going to let his young counterpart get all the attention [Watch Brown take a Mike Glennon interception to the house]
- What makes this Cowboys' defense unique? Carlos Watkins says they're having fun [Watch Watkins talk about the importance of how much fun the defense is having]
What now?
- The Cowboys played their first game without Jaylon Smith, but they had Keanu Neal available [Hear what Neal had to say about the new linebacker rotation and how they fared just fine against the Giants]
- It was another signature day for Ezekiel Elliott [Hear Zeke talk about how he keeps dominating in the Cowboys' offense this year]
- Did you miss the game? Kurt Daniels has your game recap with all the stats and moments that led to the final score [Read Daniels' full game recap here]
- It happened in the first quarter, but perhaps the most telling moment of the game was a brutal blow for the Giants. "To lose a dynamic player like Saquon Barkley, replaced by Devontae Booker, was a huge blow to a Giants offense already in a need for playmakers," Nick Eatman wrote [Read Eatman's five crucial plays that you may have forgotten]