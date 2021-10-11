Game Notes: Cee-Deep Ball, Swipe For Jaylon?

ARLINGTON — CeeDee Lamb doesn't hesitate much when he's on the field. He didn't hesitate at all when asked a question in his post-game press conference.
The second-year receiver was asked what was the better play – his catch for a touchdown or the throw Dak Prescott made to get the ball to him.
"The pass was definitely better," Lamb said. "He put the ball right on the money, I just had to run up under it, he made my job easy."
Lamb described the touchdown catch, his first since Week 1, as a pitch-and-catch with the quarterback.
"Really got singled up, saw that I was man to man with one-high (safety) and I did everything I could to win on my route, trusting that Dak was going to see me, and he did," he said. "I just saw the ball in the air, and I knew that it was an opportunity."
-Nick Eatman (10/10)
