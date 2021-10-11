Game Notes: Cee-Deep Ball, Swipe For Jaylon?

1 / 5

Advanced Role

Sunday was certainly not the NFL debut for Jabril Cox. But in a way, it felt like his biggest opportunity of his young career, especially with the added defensive snaps he got with Jaylon Smith no longer on the team.

Cox made a big hit on Daniel Jones on a goal-line play, showing off his sideline-to-sideline speed. Jones actually suffered a concussion on the play and didn't return.

Cox was also involved on a big fourth-down stop near the goal line in the fourth quarter.

"My main assignment was to have leverage on everything," Cox recalled. "I had the tight end, and once I saw he was blocking, my next read was the quarterback. I just wanted to get to the outside of him as fast as I could, before he could score."

Cox, a fourth-round pick from LSU, said he figured to have a bigger role this week after Smith's release.

"Jaylon, he's a great guy. I was sad to see him go," Cox said. "It's always next man up. This is a business, and the next guy has to be prepared and ready."

-Nick Eatman (10/10)