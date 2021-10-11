364 Days Later, Dak Finds Closure On 2020 Injury

The Cowboys' dynamic offense (now averaging an NFL-best 34.0 points per game) had two turnovers in its first three drives: an interception and a lost fumble, both by Prescott.

On the pick, Prescott appeared to telegraph a pass to running back Ezekiel Elliott in the flat on third-and-short. Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter batted the ball in the air and grabbed it. The fumble came on a shotgun snap from center Tyler Biadasz in the red zone.

One drive earlier, Prescott threw a pass that hit tight end Dalton Schultz in the hands and bounced incomplete. The offense settled for a field goal.

It was a sloppy start for a talented, versatile group that has been practically unstoppable through five games, barring self-inflicted mistakes.

They settled down in the second quarter.

Prescott delivered a perfect throw to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a 49-yard touchdown after Lamb beat outside man coverage by Giants cornerback James Bradberry.

"Once that touchdown to CeeDee it was kind of when I started rolling and got into the groove," Prescott said.

He finished the game with a 116.9 passer rating, and for the second straight week the offense topped 200 rushing yards (201), striking a lethal balance between run and pass.

"I think we're doing a really good job with the time of possession, almost weekly," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "We're keeping the defense fresh and I think it's a big part of the ability to stay with the run and pass. I thought (offensive coordinator) Kellen (Moore) did an excellent job again today."

And Prescott improved to 8-2 all-time against the Giants with his third straight game of at least three touchdown passes.

He shared a post-game hug with Cowboys associate athletic trainer Britt Brown, the director of his tedious rehab over the many months between last October and this past spring, when he returned to on-field team activities.

"I told him, 'Thank you, and I'm glad it's behind us,'" Prescott said.