Even For This Team, Run Game Is On A Rare Roll

"When you put on the tape, it's not just the offensive line," said Zack Martin. "The backs are running crazy hard. The receivers are digging safeties and DBs out. It's just a collective effort that really makes it go."

It's going, to put it lightly. This week was another episode of the Elliott show, as he crossed the 100-yard milestone for the second-straight week and scored his fifth touchdown in the last four games.

Don't get it twisted, though. Right behind Elliott's 21 carries on the night was Pollard's 14, which he ripped off to the tune of 75 yards.

Pollard averaged 5.5 yards per carry, which is good by any objective measure. And yet, ironically, that number dinged his season average of 6.8 – which just goes to show how well this whole thing has been working to this point.

"It's not easy, but it's preparation," said Pollard. "A lot of preparation goes into it – hard work in the offseason, leading up to this time. This is what shows up, what we did when people weren't looking."

It's safe to say people are looking now, and it's going to be interesting to see how this offense morphs as the season goes along.

Given the play of Dak Prescott, not to mention the other offensive weapons on this team, the opposition continues to choose to give up the ground game to protect the pass.

That's all well and good – maybe even smart. But at some point, something has to give. The Cowboys had 77 rushing yards when the first quarter ended last week against Carolina. On Sunday against the Giants, they had 104 after the first quarter.

"It makes my job a lot easier," Prescott said.

That's stating the obvious, but the importance can't be undersold. As fun as it is to marvel at the passing game, it's hard to beat a team that completely calls the shots on the ground.