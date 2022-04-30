Draft Central | 2022

How Jalen Tolbert Could Have Instant Impact At WR

Apr 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

A full breakdown of the Cowboys' third-round draft pick (No. 88 overall) Friday night:

  • Name: Jalen Tolbert
  • Position: Wide Receiver
  • College: South Alabama
  • Height/Weight: 6-1/194

The Rundown: The Cowboys were delighted to see Tolbert still on the board at No. 88. He was in consideration with their second-round pick, which went to Ole Miss pass rusher Sam Williams instead. A two-time All-Sun Belt selection, Tolbert had 22 touchdowns in four years and became South Alabama's all-time leading receiver by the end of his senior season.

How He Fits In: A potential big-play receiver immediately. Tolbert averaged 17.8 yards per catch in his final three seasons in college and showed 4.4 speed at the NFL Combine. The Cowboys have an obvious need for receiver depth after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns and losing key reserve Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency a month ago. They did re-sign Noah Brown and sign four-year veteran James Washington. But starter Michael Gallup could miss the start of the season after having successful ACL surgery in February. That's a lot of production to replace on top of Gallup's uncertain timetable, though the Cowboys sound optimistic he won't miss much regular-season time. Tolbert should compete for snaps right away in the Cowboys' three-receiver package and showed in college he can play the slot or outside.

Kyle Youmans' Report: Tolbert took his overlooked profile out of high school, developed into a legitimate big-play receiver at the college level, and solidified his rising draft stock during the Senior Bowl. One of the more complete, yet still underrated prospects in the draft that will make noise throughout his NFL career. He has the skill set and competitive nature to earn playing time and develop into a top target in the league over the next few seasons.

Next Cowboys Pick: 4th Round (129th overall)

