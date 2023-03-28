Offseason | 2023

How McCarthy, Dak are Addressing 2022 INT Issues 

Mar 28, 2023 at 01:30 PM
How-McCarthy,-Dak-are-Addressing-2022-INT-Issues-hero
AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg

PHOENIX — When looking back at the 2022 season, a lot of different numbers stood out more than others.

How about 12? The number of regular-season wins the Cowboys picked up for the second straight year.

Or maybe 30? The years in between the Cowboys last road playoff win, something they finally conquered in Tampa Bay.

Or how about 1 - the times the Cowboys have now actually beaten Tom Brady after seven failed attempts.

But in reality, the number 17 gets talked about the most. And rightfully so, considering the importance it has on the outcomes of games.

The 17 interceptions thrown by Dak Prescott last year, which includes 15 in the regular season to lead the NFL, and then two more in the playoffs - both coming in the first half of the Cowboys' Divisional round loss to the 49ers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has a glass-half-full approach as much as the next person, but he knows Dak has to get a handle on the interceptions, which is why he's already dedicated time this offseason meeting with his quarterback to go over each and every interception from last year.

"Definitely, we spent some time," McCarthy said Tuesday at the NFL Owner's Meetings. " He was in for the captains workout (earlier this month). So he came up and spent about four hours with Scott (Tolzien, QB coach) and I. And we went back and looked at his decision-making opportunities and the interceptions and potential interceptions and just talking through it."

McCarthy was complimentary of former QB coach Doug Nussmeier, but spoke of the new voices around Prescott, which not only include Scott Tolzien, but offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, but also McCarthy himself, considering he will take over the play-calling duties.

"It's healthy …" McCarthy said of the exercise to evaluate the interceptions. "I thought Doug (Nussmeier)did an excellent job with the quarterbacks. But you know, the room will be different. Any time you have a new coach in there and it'll be Scott's new opportunity, too. But Brian and I will be in there pretty much full time so they'll be getting that landscape laid too. But it's pretty fluid."

McCarthy also said he's got another way for Dak to be effective next year and it starts up front with the offensive line. He credited the accelerated play of the defensive linemen, especially in the NFC East with the Eagles, Giants and Commanders, as another challenge for opposing teams.

"The defensive-line play is at a historical-high," he said. "The value that's put into the D-line play, as far as draft and free agency, that's a priority position. You've seen the good defensive lines that have the six-seven-eight-man rotations, they're getting to 8 to 10. Just look at our division alone. You have to play close attention to that. With that, from an offensive perspective, you have to take a hard look at your protection schemes and we do that every year.this isn't anything new. We'll be different in some things, but it'll be about protecting him better."

And speaking of numbers, McCarthy has specific number in mind for next year - 20. Not in interceptions of course, or even touchdowns or another in-game stat. McCarthy is focused on games played.

"My goal is for Dak to play 20 games next year," McCarthy said. "If he plays 20 games next year, obviously we'll be right where we want to be."

Related Content

news

How Will New-Look Cowboys Offense Impact Dak?

It's no secret the Cowboys will change playcallers in 2023, and while how it all will impact Dak Prescott and the offense remains a question mark, the goals are crystal clear.

news

FA Tracker: Updated List of Latest Cowboys News

Free Agency Tracker | 2023

news

What's Next in Free Agency? Kicker Plans & More

Stephen Jones and the Cowboys have had a busy free-agent period so far, but what's next? At the NFL Owner's Meetings in Arizona, Jones spoke about the DT position and what the plan is at kicker.

news

Jerry Addresses 12 Big Topics at Owner's Meetings

Jerry Jones had plenty to say from the NFL Owner's meetings. Here are 12 headline-topics from the Cowboys owner, ranging from Zeke, to free agency and the draft and future moves down the road.

news

Subject to Change; Steele Viewed As Swing Tackle

Cowboys OT Terence Steele is currently rehabbing an ACL injury but when he returns, does he go back to right tackle or perhaps the swing tackle, which Jerry Jones suggested on Monday.

news

Updates: Cowboys Working to Re-sign Hankins

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Jones: Cowboys, Zeke Reunion Is Not Impossible

There's a very slim chance Ezekiel Elliott could find himself back in a Cowboys uniform in the near future as Jerry Jones refuses to rule out the possibility — at least for now.

news

Gilmore Gets "Prime" Jersey Number For CBs

The number hasn't been available for long, but No. 21 is going to another veteran – one that might cherish it for a different reason.

news

Spagnola: Putting Big D Back Together Again

The building of the Dallas defense continued this week with a one-year deal that didn't garner many headlines, but went to a player who proved to be a key contributor in 2022.

news

Dak on Cowboys 2023 Changes: 'It's Now or Never'

Dak Prescott has seen a lot of change since joining the Cowboys in 2016, but the latest round truly hits home for him and serves as a reminder that time waits for no man in the NFL.

news

Past/Present: Hall of Fame Honors "Buck" Buchanan

Advertising