How Micah Parsons Fits The Cowboys' Scheme

Apr 29, 2021
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – A full breakdown of the Cowboys' first-round draft pick (No. 10 overall) Thursday night:

  • Name: Micah Parsons
  • Position: Linebacker
  • College: Penn State
  • Height/Weight: 6-2/ 245

The Rundown: After opting out of his last year at Penn State, Parsons should be fresh and ready to go for the Cowboys. He's the best linebacker in this draft because of his ability to chase ball carriers across the field, make a big impact when he gets there as well. Parsons is a thumper who can deliver the hits but he also knows how to get the ball in his hands.

How He Fits In: This is arguably one of the biggest needs, especially long-term. Jaylon Smith's future with the team is uncertain after this year and with Leighton Vander Esch's injury history, plus the recent retirement of Sean Lee, makes linebacker a big need. Parsons jumps into a position that needs a playmaker. Dan Quinn's defensive strategy is somewhat unclear at the moment but you can bet Parsons will have a big role, especially in the nickel situations.

Next Cowboys Pick: 2nd Round (44th overall)

