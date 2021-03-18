Offseason | 2021

How Tarell Basham Can Help The Pass Rush

Mar 18, 2021 at 06:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

AP Photo/Alika Jenner

FRISCO, Texas Three defensive line additions in one day.

After agreeing to terms with tackles Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban, the Cowboys have reached an agreement with free agent edge rusher Tarell Basham, a former third-round draft pick who spent the last two and a half seasons with the Jets. It's a two-year deal, according to reports.

Basham, 27, posted a career-high 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 9 starts for New York last season. He has 7.5 career sacks in 58 games, mostly as a rotational player. He also posted a 71.7 run defense grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked 30th among edge rushers.

Basham began his career with the Colts in 2017 and joined the Jets off waivers midway through the 2018 season.

He joins a defensive end group in Dallas headlined by DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, who combined for 10 sacks last year. Dorance Armstrong and 2020 rookies Ron'Dell Carter and Bradlee Anae will compete for snaps as well.

The Cowboys have had interest in re-signing starting defensive end Aldon Smith, who finished second on the team in sacks last year (5.0), but he's currently still an unrestricted free agent.

One thing is certain: Thursday's moves show a commitment to upgrading the defensive line depth during this first week of free agency.

