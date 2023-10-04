Hunter Luepke taking early opportunities head-on

"Had a guy go down and I had an opportunity to go up," Luepke said. "Coach called me up, told me to do the stuff that I've been doing in all of fall camp and trust the process and whenever my time is called, I have to perform."

And perform, he did. On a third-and-goal – with the offense facing criticism with its inability to punch it into the end zone while in the red zone – Luepke took a handoff and barreled in for a touchdown. What happened afterward was pure jubilation for the rookie ball-carrier.

"I was pretty excited," he said. "I spiked that thing, gave a little flex. Thankfully, Dak grabbed the ball for me. It was exciting. There was just excitement everywhere. I was kind of oblivious to everything going on around me afterward."

The first touchdown is yet another notch in Luepke's early accomplishments as a member of the Cowboys, but he's remaining even keeled with more responsibilities bound to stack up on his plate.