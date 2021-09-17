Is Malik Hooker Ready For Playtime Opportunity?

Sep 17, 2021 at 01:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Is-Malik-Hooker-Ready-For-Playtime-Opportunity--hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – It's buried under a host of other problems during what has been a trying week, but the Cowboys do have another problem spot brewing on their roster.

Behind the concerns about the right tackle situation and the losses at defensive end, there could also be some problems ahead at the Cowboys' safety spot.

Donovan Wilson has not practiced this week after re-aggravating a groin injury in the game against Tampa Bay. There's still a chance he could work his way onto the field, but that remains to be seen.

"If Donovan doesn't work in tomorrow's practice, then he will not be available for Sunday's game," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Friday.

If that wasn't enough, Damontae Kazee was downgraded to a limited participant Thursday after injuring his thigh during the team's Wednesday practice. And that doesn't include the fact that Darian Thompson injured his hamstring last week and also won't be available.

Regardless of how they choose to play it, the Cowboys' safety depth looks likely to be tested against an explosive Chargers passing attack.

The obvious name to know is Malik Hooker, who has yet to make his Cowboys debut. The coaching staff raised eyebrows last week when they elected to make Hooker a healthy scratch against Tampa Bay, but McCarthy said the fifth-year veteran has come along nicely since the end of training camp.

"I thought Malik has had a really good week of practice," he said. "I think it really started last week, to see that he's comfortable with what we're asking him to do."

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said this week that he expected Hooker to be active for this road trip. It'll be interesting to see how the Cowboys use him, particularly if Kazee is healthy enough to play. Both veterans tend to function more in the free safety role, but McCarthy said they can tailor things to fit the players they have available.

"We're not going to try to ask guys to do things that they're not going to have the experience or reps in," he said. "So, interchangeable however you tilt it, shell defense to one-high, so you take all those things into account."

Jayron Kearse figures to have a role, as well, and could potentially fill some duties in the box with his 6'4, 215-pound frame. Kearse played 40 defensive snaps last week, or 62% of the play total, so the coaching staff clearly has faith in him. With the losses at the position, it's also a good bet Israel Mukuamu will suit up for the first time in his career.

McCarthy was also asked Friday if Keanu Neal could play into the contingency plan. Neal spent his entire Atlanta Falcons career playing safety under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but he has switched to linebacker since arriving in Dallas.

McCarthy didn't completely rule out the possibility, but he seemed to indicate that Neal's current job is already similar to his old one.

"Potentially, but I think we recognize he does that on some of those same responsibilities, particularly in some of those ancillary sub-packages that we have," he said.

Ideally, Wilson and Kazee will be available Sunday – or at the very least Kazee, if Wilson can't make the trip. Fortunately in this regard, the Cowboys have multiple options available to them if not.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Next Quarterback Up Is No Joke

The Cowboys defense has another tough task ahead with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and they'll have to face him shorthanded.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Chargers

The Cowboys are on the road yet again, this time traveling to Los Angeles in search of their first win. Check out the staff predictions from the Cowboys' writers this week.
news

Big Facts: Cowboys Took Another WR Before Allen

Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert rank 1-2 in what NFL category? How Amari Cooper has played vs. Chargers. Check out these Big Facts!
news

Herbert, Bosa Headline Chargers To Watch Sunday

Here are some key players to watch from the Chargers this week, starting with Justin Herbert, one of the NFL's next great quarterbacks.
news

Updates: Starting Safeties Questionable For Sunday

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Game Specs: Ways To Watch/Listen To #DALvsLAC

The Dallas Cowboys (0-1) will travel all the way to Los Angeles when they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) this Sunday for an afternoon matchup at 3:25 p.m. (CT) on CBS.
news

Nsekhe Released From Hospital; Won't Play Sunday

After a heat-related incident on Thursday, Ty Nsekhe has been released from the hospital.
news

Dak, Cowboys Can't Afford To Dwell On The Past

Despite a week of tough setbacks, Dak Prescott said the Cowboys can't afford to dwell on what's happened.
news

Cowboys Still Confident In Pass Rush Depth 

"We've got a plan." The Cowboys are still confident in their defensive line depth despite DeMarcus Lawrence's injury.
news

Helman: Blown Away By An Adaptable Offense

Dak Prescott hopped slightly to account for the height of the snap. By the time he landed, Tony Pollard was crossing in front of his face. One flick of the wrist, and the ball was gone.
news

Cedrick Wilson Earned His "Next Man Up" Title

Ready or not, Cedrick Wilson has the opportunity he's always wanted – to prove he's a capable playmaker alongside these talented receivers.
Advertising