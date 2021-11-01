Jabril Cox To Have Surgery For Torn ACL

FRISCO, Texas – Rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered an ACL tear to his right knee in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys announced on Monday.
After the game, Cox left U.S. Bank Stadium with the team on crutches and was re-evaluated Monday. He'll undergo surgery to repair the tear in the next couple of weeks.
Cox, a fourth-round draft pick out of LSU, mostly played special teams in the first seven games. He had nine total snaps on defense and made one tackle.
"Just hate to see that for Jabril," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He was taking steps every week. I thought hew as playing very well for us on special teams. He was exactly what you're looking for as a rookie - challenging, competitive. Sad to see that last night."
McCarthy added that he believes linebacker Francis Bernard will be close to finally returning from a hamstring injury he sustained in training camp.
The Cowboys will have an open roster spot when Cox officially moves to the Reserve/Injured list. Wide receiver Michael Gallup (IR), tight end Sean McKeon (IR) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (Physically Unable to Perform list) are among the players who have started their 21-day practice window to eventually return to the active roster.
>