#DALvsMIN

McCarthy on Dak's Plan, Tank, Tyron, Trades, More

Nov 01, 2021 at 06:00 PM
Updates--Dak-Officially-Out-vs.-Minnesota-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' charter plane didn't get back into Dallas until the early hours of Monday morning. So for head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff, it's a quick turnaround to get ready for this week and the next opponent.

But McCarthy met with the media as always Monday afternoon and shared his thoughts on a variety of topics concerning Sunday's win over the Vikings and the plan for injuries this week.

Here are some of the high points:

  • · Dak Prescott was on the field working out with the associate trainers in his regular rehab. McCarthy said he heard Dak "had a really good day" on the field Monday. The plan is for him to be limited on Wednesday but if all goes well, he could be ready to practice full-go on Thursday. That would suggest the Cowboys are at least preparing for Dak to be ready to play against Denver this Sunday.
  • · The Cowboys announced a season-ending injury for LB Jabril Cox, who will undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL. Cox suffered the setback covering a punt Monday night in Minnesota.
  • · The team also addressed Tyron Smith's ankle issue that kept him out the entire second half. Smith will be listed as a day-to-day and there could be some changes to the practice schedule for Wednesday. It could be Thursday before we see the left tackle able to practice. But on Monday, it seemed too early in the week to speculate on Smith's status for the next game.
  • · When asked if La'el Collins will get any work at left tackle, McCarthy said the subject was discussed by the staff on Monday. He didn't bring much clarity to the situation but said it will be a game-plan decision. When Smith went out, veteran Ty Nsekhe entered the game at left tackle with Terence Steele on the right side.
  • · Where we did see Collins was in the newly-introduced "Hulk" package that saw Collins and guard Connor McGovern line up as fullbacks and serve as lead blockers. McCarthy said "It's the biggest inverted (wish)bone formation I've ever seen in my life. We're trying to break records here."
  • · Asked about DeMarcus Lawrence returning soon, McCarthy said he's "getting close, getting better. Got a good report on him today." D-Law has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot.
  • · And "getting close" was also the answer for Michael Gallup, who has been out since the Week 1 game with a calf strain. McCarthy said Gallup did well with the limited number of practice reps he got last week and the plan is to increase that number this week.
  • · The head coach wasn't too disappointed to see Denver trade star pass rusher Von Miller to the Rams this week. Miller has been injured with the Broncos but his status won't be something to monitor for this game. "Don't have to worry about him this week. That was definitely nice. I was glad to see him go to the Rams this week." Now, Miller joining the Rams and Aaron Donald on that D-line could present major problems with a potential playoff matchups, but McCarthy said, "those long-term thoughts always take care of themselves."
  • · With Jabril Cox now out for the season, expect to see some from second-year linebacker Francis Bernard, who has been injured with a hamstring strain since training camp. Bernard should be ready to practice in full this week.
  • · And with the trade deadline on Tuesday, McCarthy downplayed the thought of making moves, stating that he's loyal to the 80+ players in the program currently.

Related Content

news

Updates: Parsons Praised For "Best Game" Yet 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Rank'Em: Passing Out Game Balls After Vikings Win  

We ranked the top players from Sunday's win over the Vikings. Which Cooper did it best and would you believe someone else actually took the No. 1 spot? Check it out.
news

Jabril Cox To Have Surgery For Torn ACL

The fourth-round pick from LSU will be out for the rest of the 2021 season. 
news

Further Review: Unlikely Heroes In Primetime

Recap the build-up for Sunday's game in Minnesota and the reaction following the Cowboys' wild comeback over the Vikings.
news

Spagnola: What A Sight To Behold For The Ages

Cooper Rush never blinked in producing one of the greatest backup QB performances in Cowboys history.
news

Notes: Up To Par; Gregory Again & Streak Over

From Micah's best game to a streak that ended for Diggs but another that continued for Gregory. Here are the game notes from Sunday's win.
news

Cowboys' Winning TD Drive: "That's Cooper Rush"

In his first career start Sunday, Cooper Rush showed the poise that earned him the backup quarterback job in training camp.
news

Eatman: This Defense No Longer A Haunted House

A sign of a great team is one that can win any style of game. Sunday night was further proof how this defense has turned the corner.
news

Despite Hamstring, Amari Delivers In Clutch

The fact that Amari Cooper might not be fully healthy all season only emphasizes how impressive his contributions to this team have been.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Vikings' Delay of Game

Plays that might get forgotten include a rare defensive penalty and a missed opportunity early in the game.
news

Cowboys, Dak Remain Optimistic For Week 9

This is the nature of the beast. Within moments of processing an impressive win at U.S Bank Stadium, the conversation quickly turned to whether Dak Prescott will be playing next weekend at AT&T Stadium.
Advertising