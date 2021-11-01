Cowboys' Winning TD Drive: "That's Cooper Rush"

That moment arrived at the start of the second half, when Rush hit Cedrick Wilson in stride for a 73-yard catch and run for a touchdown to tie the game 10-10.

Dirty rushing yards from Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard against loaded boxes kept the offense balanced. Multiple stops by the defense kept the game close.

And in the final three minutes, down 16-13, Rush led the offense 75 yards in eight plays for the deciding score. After two completions to Cooper for 33 and 18 yards, and a physical 15-yard catch and run by Elliott to convert a third-and-11, Rush saw a matchup he liked from the Vikings' 5- yard line.

"I saw single-high (coverage) one-on-one with Coop," Rush said.

On the deciding touchdown, Cooper just barely got both feet in bounds in the top-left corner of the end zone.

Minnesota couldn't answer in the final 51 seconds with no timeouts. The Cowboys had won their sixth straight game in the most improbable fashion yet.

Prescott, who watched the entire game from the Cowboys' sideline, gave Rush a huge hug after the final whistle.

"That's Coop," said Prescott, who might be back in the lineup as soon as next Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos. "He's very mild tempered and always that way – never too high or too low. It showed tonight. It allowed him to stay in there, stick to it, stick through some bad plays and come out and make some great plays to win the game that we needed in the fourth quarter."

The Cowboys signed Rush as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Save for a brief stint on the Giants' practice squad last season, he's been a backup to Prescott for most of his career. He won a tight training camp battle over Garrett Gilbert for the No. 2 job.

And Sunday, with his immediate family in attendance, Rush finally got his chance.

"It wasn't crazy. I felt like I belonged out there," he said. "We were in the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting in line and going through your processes, it didn't feel overwhelming at all. I haven't played a lot, but being around the NFL, you're going against those guys every day, and our defense is pretty good. You're going against those guys every day and it's not like you're not seeing things, so it never felt too big in terms of speed. I just felt in command.