Parsons Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 03, 2021 at 07:30 AM
Nick Eatman

For the third time this year, the Cowboys have another Player of the Week honor. This time, it goes to rookie Micah Parsons, who had a record-setting performance Sunday in Minnesota.

Parsons was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, after recording 11 tackles, including four for loss, in the 20-16 win over the Vikings.

Parsons is the first rookie in NFL history to record 10+ tackles in a game with four of them occurring behind the line of scrimmage.

He joins Trevon Diggs (Week 4) and Dak Prescott (Week 6) as the third individual player of the week award this season. Diggs was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Parsons becomes the first Cowboys' rookie to win this award since Leighton Vander Esch (Atlanta) did in 2018. Before Diggs won the award this year, the previous winner of the Defensive Player of the Week for the Cowboys was Xavier Woods, who ironically was likely nominated for this week's award for the Vikings. Woods had an interception, sack and forced fumble against his former team Sunday night.

But even without the sacks and turnovers, Parsons proved to be a huge difference maker for the Cowboys, as he's done all season long.
Through seven games, Parsons is third on the team with 37 tackles, and second on the team in both sacks (2.5) and quarterback hits (13).

