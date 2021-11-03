Parsons Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

He joins Trevon Diggs (Week 4) and Dak Prescott (Week 6) as the third individual player of the week award this season. Diggs was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

Parsons becomes the first Cowboys' rookie to win this award since Leighton Vander Esch (Atlanta) did in 2018. Before Diggs won the award this year, the previous winner of the Defensive Player of the Week for the Cowboys was Xavier Woods, who ironically was likely nominated for this week's award for the Vikings. Woods had an interception, sack and forced fumble against his former team Sunday night.