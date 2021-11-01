Notes: Up To Par; Gregory Again & Streak Over

1 / 5

Lion's Share

Last time out, Micah Parsons was frustrated by the lack of impact he made against New England.

In the wake of Sunday's win against Minnesota, Parsons had himself a game ball for his efforts.

"I felt like this is probably one of my better games I played," he said.

It's hard to argue, looking over the box score. Parsons again spent most of his night at linebacker, where he led all tacklers with 11 – 10 of them being solo stops.

If that weren't impressive enough, he seemed to have a real knack for sniffing out the Vikings' ideas before they got going, as he made four tackles for loss in the game.

"Preparation is always going to help you see things faster, and I was doing my self-scouting and things I've got to get better with my eyes and what's in front of me," he said.

The results speak for themselves – 278 total yards for Minnesota with just 16 points. And, it's safe to say, one big feather in the cap for the Cowboys' impressive rookie

– David Helman (10/31)