Notes: Up To Par; Gregory Again & Streak Over

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. –Don't look now, but Randy Gregory is putting together a run of his own.
Trevon Diggs' streak of interceptions might have stopped Sunday in Minneapolis, but Gregory did manage to notch a sack of Kirk Cousins. Combine that with multiple-sack outings against Carolina and New England, and it means Gregory has notched five sacks in his last four games.
"One of the things I talked about earlier this year, just get the ball rolling, and when it rolls, just keep it going and stay on that streak, individually and collectively as a team," Gregory said.
Gregory's sack came on a 3rd-and-5 in the third quarter, and it contributed to the Vikings going just 1-of-13 on third down for the game.
After a run of blowout wins in the month of September, this marks the second-straight outing that the Cowboys pulled a win out at the very end. As Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has said, Gregory echoed that it's the type of win that can come in handy in the future.
"It kind of gives you that playoff game atmosphere. It's the kind of wins you need," he said. "Tough it out throughout the end, play through some adversity, it seems like we've been doing it a lot lately, and came out with the 'dub.'"
– David Helman (10/31)
From Micah's best game to a streak that ended for Diggs but another that continued for Gregory. Here are the game notes from Sunday's win.