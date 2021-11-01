Further Review: Unlikely Heroes In Primetime

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
Every Monday this season Under Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
- They may have had a prime time game coming up and their franchise quarterback questionable with an injury, but the Cowboys still had a little Halloween fun before they flew to Minnesota [Watch the players tell the Cowboys Cam which horror movie they would survive]
- Isaiah Stanback hopped on the Mike McCarthy Show to explain how the entire Vikings' offense blocks for Dalvin Cook. Was Stanback right that containing Cook was the key to the game? [Watch the Mike McCarthy Show preview the Vikings' offense]
- The hour before the game brought a lot of drama. Nick Eatman reported that "if it were a playoff game" Dak Prescott would be playing [Watch Pregame Live adjust to the news that Cooper Rush would start in Minnesota]
- Rob Phillips knew before Dak Prescott was ruled out that the Cowboys weren't afraid to compete without him. "As the Patriots learned, no lead is safe," Phillips wrote. "If Prescott doesn't play, the Cowboys have confidence in Cooper Rush, but the experience advantage obviously shifts to Kirk Cousins and Minnesota." [Look back at the whole DallasCowboys.com staff trying to predict an unpredictable game]
Game Time:
- The fans might not have had the highest confidence in Cooper Rush when the game started, but by the end of the first quarter it was clear that CeeDee Lamb was ready to help him get in rhythm [Watch Cooper and Lamb connect on a 20-yard pass in the first quarter]
- The game likely would have gone into overtime if Ezekiel Elliott had let himself get tackled in the red zone during the final drive [Watch Zeke fight for 15 yards in the game's most crucial play]
- "Astonished," "shocked," and "flabbergasted" are a few of the words that Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback, and Nate Newton used to describe the Cowboys' comeback win just moments after it happened [Watch First Word to relive the excitement moments after Cooper Rush led Dallas to a game-winning touchdown]
- From beginning to end the Cowboys and Vikings lived up to their prime time scheduling. [Rewatch all of the game's biggest highlights one more time]
What now?
- If you missed this game then you definitely need to read the recap from Kurt Daniels. From the early turnovers to the unexpected heroes, there's plenty to catch up on [Read the most in-depth Game Recap]
- Cedrick Wilson's star has fully been established after his 73-yard touchdown Sunday night [Hear Wilson talk about the longest play of the game]
- It was Cooper Rush, though, who was the man of the hour [Hear Rush talk after the game about how he stepped up and filled in for Dak Prescott and delivered through it all]
- Already up 7-0 early in the game, Kirk Cousins had Justin Jefferson wide open, but "the pass was just out of Jefferson's reach in what could've been a walk-in touchdown," Nick Eatman writes [Read about the 5 crucial plays that you might have already forgotten about]