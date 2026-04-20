Jason Witten on Hall of Fame omission: 'I didn't leave there feeling like I lost'

"Just going through that process, I'm sure at some point it can become frustrating or disappointing to a greater degree, but for me, it's just been, man, you feel like you played the game the right way, you put it all out there, and the rest takes care of itself. All those guys that got in this year, they're so deserving."

While Witten hasn't made it into the Hall yet, he's been to Canton in the past for other inductees, and solely being mentioned is prestigious in and of itself.

"Going through that process, I just kept reflecting back on, such a humbling experience," Witten said. "Being up there a number of times whether that was we were playing in the game, or celebrating different players or owner, coaches going into it or buddies of mine that I've played with, you always get those chills on your arm. The hair on the back of your neck stands up just because that's sacred ground, and to be mentioned for that was such huge honor."

Witten's next opportunity to join his peers on that sacred ground doesn't stand too far away in 2026. For the time being, he won't think about it too much, and instead focus on his new role as the tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma while waiting his turn for a gold jacket.

"If it's meant to be, it'll happen, and I'm not going to lose stress on that," Witten said. "Certainly I tried to play the game the right way, and anybody that could present me or say something about me, I think they did it in a positive way. It was a good experience for me, I'm not down by it. Does it matter? Of course it does, because it's such a sacred group to be a part of. I just have so much respect and appreciation for what it means to be a part of the Hall of Fame, and I'm just honored to be mentioned."