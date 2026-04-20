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Offseason | 2026

Jason Witten on Hall of Fame omission: 'I didn't leave there feeling like I lost'

Apr 20, 2026 at 10:22 AM
Witten
AP/Aaron M. Sprecher

FRISCO, Texas – Since the Pro Football Hall of Fame began inducting members in 1963, only 76 players have made it into the halls of Canton, Ohio in their first year of nomination.

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was hoping to be the 77th member in 2025, but the cards didn't fall that way. Although it was "disappointing," Witten pointed back to a similar experience earlier in his career and the perspective he gained from it.

"I look back on it, and the only thing I can compare it to was when I was a recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year, and I didn't win in the first time. I didn't leave there feeling like I lost, I felt better because of the experience and the presence I was in. Being nominated for the Hall of Fame, I would say the same thing." Witten said at the ceremony for his 2026 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

"Just going through that process, I'm sure at some point it can become frustrating or disappointing to a greater degree, but for me, it's just been, man, you feel like you played the game the right way, you put it all out there, and the rest takes care of itself. All those guys that got in this year, they're so deserving."

While Witten hasn't made it into the Hall yet, he's been to Canton in the past for other inductees, and solely being mentioned is prestigious in and of itself.

"Going through that process, I just kept reflecting back on, such a humbling experience," Witten said. "Being up there a number of times whether that was we were playing in the game, or celebrating different players or owner, coaches going into it or buddies of mine that I've played with, you always get those chills on your arm. The hair on the back of your neck stands up just because that's sacred ground, and to be mentioned for that was such huge honor."

Witten's next opportunity to join his peers on that sacred ground doesn't stand too far away in 2026. For the time being, he won't think about it too much, and instead focus on his new role as the tight ends coach at the University of Oklahoma while waiting his turn for a gold jacket.

"If it's meant to be, it'll happen, and I'm not going to lose stress on that," Witten said. "Certainly I tried to play the game the right way, and anybody that could present me or say something about me, I think they did it in a positive way. It was a good experience for me, I'm not down by it. Does it matter? Of course it does, because it's such a sacred group to be a part of. I just have so much respect and appreciation for what it means to be a part of the Hall of Fame, and I'm just honored to be mentioned."

In his time with the Cowboys, Witten earned 11 Pro Bowl nominations and is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (1,125), receiving yards (12,977) and games played (255).

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