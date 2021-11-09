#ATLvsDAL

Jerry Addresses Tyron's Injury, Left Tackle Position 

Nov 09, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Paul Jasienski

FRISCO, Texas - When asked about his left tackle situation and the health issues of Tyron Smith, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones only provide two words – an answer that didn't give a ton of short-term clarity.

"We'll see," Jones said on his regular Tuesday morning call-in to 105.3 The Fan.

But at least Jones said he is hopeful on Smith's progress with the ankle injury that has bone spurs.

"That is one that they'll continue to take a look at. It'll be dictated the amount of, frankly, pain that he can withstand there," Jones said. "Really, there's not a lot you can do other than rest it and try it. It's one that will get better whether he's on it or not on it as we go along. I don't look at it as long-term."

Smith had missed parts of the previous two games – at New England and at Minnesota – dealing with the ankle injury but missed last entire game last Sunday against Denver and was replaced by Terence Steele.

If Smith misses this week's game against the Falcons, Jones doesn't anticipate any changes from the lineup that had Steele start on the left side and La'el Collins on the right.

He also reiterated that head coach Mike McCarthy would make the decision and leaving Steele on the left side is "not a done deal at all. But Jones pointed out some "good things" by Steele and pointed out the entire offensive line had its share of breakdowns against the Broncos.

