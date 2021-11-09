Jerry Addresses Tyron's Injury, Left Tackle Position 

"That is one that they'll continue to take a look at. It'll be dictated the amount of, frankly, pain that he can withstand there," Jones said. "Really, there's not a lot you can do other than rest it and try it. It's one that will get better whether he's on it or not on it as we go along. I don't look at it as long-term."

Smith had missed parts of the previous two games – at New England and at Minnesota – dealing with the ankle injury but missed last entire game last Sunday against Denver and was replaced by Terence Steele.

If Smith misses this week's game against the Falcons, Jones doesn't anticipate any changes from the lineup that had Steele start on the left side and La'el Collins on the right.