#NYJvsDAL

Jerry: Jets still 'loaded' without Aaron Rodgers

Sep 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Jerry--Jets-‘loaded’-with-or-without-Aaron-Rodgers-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The anticipated matchup between the Cowboys against the Jets with Aaron Rodgers is off the table now.

Rodgers is expected to miss the entire season with an Achilles injury he suffered early in Monday night's game with the Bills.

But the Jets, stunned by the injury early in the game, found a way to rally past the Bills in overtime, winning on a walk-off punt return to beat their division rivals 22-16.

On Monday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he hated to see the injury to Rodgers, but knows Sunday's game will be tough regardless who plays quarterback.

"Well, I was sick for everybody," Jones said on his weekly radio segment on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas. "It just happened so sudden and so quick. Obviously, I was proud of the way that Jets team performed an stepped up there afterwards. That shows what kind of team they've got – and they are loaded across the board. It's going to be a tough game one way or another."

Rodgers has certainly dominated in his series with the Cowboys, with an 8-3 record that includes two playoff victories.

He's never lost a game at AT&T Stadium, including leading the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win – coached by Mike McCarthy – at the end of the 2010 season when the game was played in Arlington.

The Jets will turn their attention to backup Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. He relieved Rodgers and eventually led the Jets to a comeback victory, throwing 14-of-21 for 140 yards and 1 TD (81.4 QB rating). Overall, Wilson is 8-14 as a starting quarterback, going 5-4 last season, prompting the Jets to acquire Rodgers in the offseason.

Related Content

news

Kearse on Cowboys defense: 'It's a bunch of dogs'

Jayron Kearse has been a key reason for the dominance on a Cowboys defense that was totally revamped in the Dan Quinn era, and he's surrounded by a kennel of talent.
news

Aaron Rodgers out, Zach Wilson in vs. Cowboys in Week 2

Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury that threatens his NFL future, and the defensive gameplan in Dallas now turns to Zach Wilson for their Week 2 matchup.
news

Cowboys quickly turning page after big opening win

Even though the Cowboys' 40-0 win to open the season boosted morale around the building, the mindset has already moved on to the next opponent: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
Advertising