Jerry: Jets still 'loaded' without Aaron Rodgers

But the Jets, stunned by the injury early in the game, found a way to rally past the Bills in overtime, winning on a walk-off punt return to beat their division rivals 22-16.

On Monday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he hated to see the injury to Rodgers, but knows Sunday's game will be tough regardless who plays quarterback.

"Well, I was sick for everybody," Jones said on his weekly radio segment on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas. "It just happened so sudden and so quick. Obviously, I was proud of the way that Jets team performed an stepped up there afterwards. That shows what kind of team they've got – and they are loaded across the board. It's going to be a tough game one way or another."

Rodgers has certainly dominated in his series with the Cowboys, with an 8-3 record that includes two playoff victories.

He's never lost a game at AT&T Stadium, including leading the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win – coached by Mike McCarthy – at the end of the 2010 season when the game was played in Arlington.