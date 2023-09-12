Jerry: Jets still 'loaded' without Aaron Rodgers

FRISCO, Texas – The anticipated matchup between the Cowboys against the Jets with Aaron Rodgers is off the table now.
Rodgers is expected to miss the entire season with an Achilles injury he suffered early in Monday night's game with the Bills.
But the Jets, stunned by the injury early in the game, found a way to rally past the Bills in overtime, winning on a walk-off punt return to beat their division rivals 22-16.
On Monday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he hated to see the injury to Rodgers, but knows Sunday's game will be tough regardless who plays quarterback.
"Well, I was sick for everybody," Jones said on his weekly radio segment on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas. "It just happened so sudden and so quick. Obviously, I was proud of the way that Jets team performed an stepped up there afterwards. That shows what kind of team they've got – and they are loaded across the board. It's going to be a tough game one way or another."
Rodgers has certainly dominated in his series with the Cowboys, with an 8-3 record that includes two playoff victories.
He's never lost a game at AT&T Stadium, including leading the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV win – coached by Mike McCarthy – at the end of the 2010 season when the game was played in Arlington.
The Jets will turn their attention to backup Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021. He relieved Rodgers and eventually led the Jets to a comeback victory, throwing 14-of-21 for 140 yards and 1 TD (81.4 QB rating). Overall, Wilson is 8-14 as a starting quarterback, going 5-4 last season, prompting the Jets to acquire Rodgers in the offseason.