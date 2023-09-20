Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – With two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, Micah Parsons had a huge part in the Cowboys' 30-10 win over the Jets last Sunday.
For that, the league named Parsons the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, an award he has now won three times in his career.
Parsons was credited with three tackles, two for loss and six pressures on Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
For the season, Parsons now has three sacks and 12 quarterback pressures.
As a rookie, Parsons won the award for his Oct. 31 game against the Vikings. He also claimed it again last season on Oct. 9 against the Rams.
Parsons is now tied for second in franchise history with Sean Lee, who was also named NFC Defensive Player of the Week three times in his career. He'll need just one to tie DeMarcus Ware, who won the award four times.
Ware, the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks (117) needed 46 career games to reach the 30-sack total for his career.
Parsons will enter Sunday's game with the Cardinals, his 36th of his career, with 29.5 sacks.