Trevon Diggs 'not surprised' by defensive success

"I'm not surprised," Diggs said. "That's the standard. That's what we live by and how we operate. We got a lot of people on this defense that can make turnovers whether it's a fumble, interception, strip sack, we can do it all."

The playmakers were out for blood on Sunday against the Jets as the defensive accounted for three interceptions, one fumble recovery and three sacks on their way to a resounding victory in front of the home crowd.

"I don't think there is a ceiling," Diggs said about the defense. "I feel like everything has improved. We can be as great as we want to, we just have to stay focused every week. We just have to make sure we execute."

The defensive line pressure has specifically helped the defense as a whole, as Diggs says that Parsons, Lawrence and the unit up front has altered the success level of the defense as a whole.

"It changed the way that we play," he said. "I feel like when our front seven is really activated and really pushing in, [the ball] has to come out faster. They have different routes. Early in the game when we had a lot of pressure, they started max protecting. They have to adjust."

"Just putting them in positions to make them throw. We want them to play our game, which is them throwing the ball in the air and us getting interceptions."

While the defensive line is elite in its own right, it helps having the cornerback tandem of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore on the boundaries. While Diggs was hush about the duo's standing last week, he gave in to say that it's the best in the NFL this time around.

"We got the best tandem in the league," he said. "I feel like when he does what he's supposed to, I do what I'm supposed to, can't no one stop us."

While the standard is being met, Diggs and his defensive teammates are having a blast along the way. But with it only being two games in, Diggs is emphasizing that there's no time to celebrate yet.