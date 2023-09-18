Trevon Diggs 'not surprised' by defensive success

ARLINGTON, Texas — When you look at all that the Dallas defense has accomplished through two weeks, it's hard to believe what the eyes are seeing.
Seven takeaways. 10 points allowed. 10 sacks. 287 passing yards allowed.
When it's all put together, it creates about as perfect of a start to the 2023 season as you could ask for with the record sitting at 2-0 and everyone on the defensive unit firing on all cylinders. Despite the accomplishments to this point, Trevon Diggs – who hauled in an interception and broke up two passes on Sunday – has yet to be impressed.
"I'm not surprised," Diggs said. "That's the standard. That's what we live by and how we operate. We got a lot of people on this defense that can make turnovers whether it's a fumble, interception, strip sack, we can do it all."
The playmakers were out for blood on Sunday against the Jets as the defensive accounted for three interceptions, one fumble recovery and three sacks on their way to a resounding victory in front of the home crowd.
"I don't think there is a ceiling," Diggs said about the defense. "I feel like everything has improved. We can be as great as we want to, we just have to stay focused every week. We just have to make sure we execute."
The defensive line pressure has specifically helped the defense as a whole, as Diggs says that Parsons, Lawrence and the unit up front has altered the success level of the defense as a whole.
"It changed the way that we play," he said. "I feel like when our front seven is really activated and really pushing in, [the ball] has to come out faster. They have different routes. Early in the game when we had a lot of pressure, they started max protecting. They have to adjust."
"Just putting them in positions to make them throw. We want them to play our game, which is them throwing the ball in the air and us getting interceptions."
While the defensive line is elite in its own right, it helps having the cornerback tandem of Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore on the boundaries. While Diggs was hush about the duo's standing last week, he gave in to say that it's the best in the NFL this time around.
"We got the best tandem in the league," he said. "I feel like when he does what he's supposed to, I do what I'm supposed to, can't no one stop us."
While the standard is being met, Diggs and his defensive teammates are having a blast along the way. But with it only being two games in, Diggs is emphasizing that there's no time to celebrate yet.
"It's really fun," he said. "We just gotta keep executing and keep putting our foot on the gas. Stay right here. Don't get too high. Don't get too low. Stay focused, one game at a time."