Parsons on rush defense: 'Run at whoever, we coming'

His hunger continues to pop off the field to anyone watching, and when asked about where his elite and unique motor comes from, Parsons was candid about what this opportunity with the Cowboys has meant for him and how he wants to pay it forward.

"I'm just hungry," he said. "It doesn't matter where I'm at, I'm coming. I don't care if I'm gassed out, my lungs hurt. It's mind over matter. Every time I'm out there, I seize every opportunity. I take this extremely to the heart. This organization changed my life, so I'm trying to give everything I have back to the fans, back to Mr. Jones and all my teammates."

Coming into the week two matchup against the Jets, a lot of noise was made about the running back tandem of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook after they exploded for 160 yards in week one. After the duo combined for just 16 yards on Sunday against Dallas, Parsons is ready for any challenge that the NFL can throw at his defense.

"This offseason, we committed to say we're going to make these guys catch the ball," he said. "We're going to force them to let us rush. When we come down and set the tone and say 'we're not gonna let you run on us' and then go get our sacks, that's what changes everything. To all of the teams with those gameplans, come on. Run at me, run at whoever. We coming."

The defense was a big part of building the lead in week one, but it was the offense that set the tone with a touchdown on its opening drive in week two. With all three phases of the Cowboys' team having scored touchdowns in the young season, complimentary football only continues to be a theme within the locker room.