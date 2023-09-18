Ronald Jones released by Cowboys following suspension

FRISCO, TX — Ronald Jones has been released by the Dallas Cowboys. The two-time Super Bowl winner joined the organization in 2023 free agency, immediately following the club's decision to move on from Ezekiel Elliott.

Jones went on to have a rough training camp, mostly due to the two-game suspension that was levied for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, but he subsequently suffered a groin injury that prevented him from participating in any of the three preseason contests.

As a vested veteran, Jones is not subject to waivers and is free to sign with any NFL team.

That, of course, leaves the door open for him to potentially join the Cowboys' practice squad alongside second-year running back Malik Davis; though time will tell if that is an option for the team.

Jones was eligible to be activated from the Cowboys' Reserve/Suspended list, but doing so would've required the team to waive/release a player to make room.

The return of Rico Dowdle, and eventual surge in camp and preseason, largely impacts the Cowboys' decision on Jones, as does the potential on Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke.