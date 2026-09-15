Jerry Jones 'disappointed' in Cowboys' opener, communication struggles

Let's dive into more of what Jones had to say on Tuesday:

Jerry Jones bothered by communication miscues vs. Giants

Communication was a big point of emphasis for the Cowboys over the course of the offseason. On Sunday however, there were several miscommunications on the defensive side of the ball that led to big plays, and points, for the Giants.

Jones was asked what bothered him more: The communication problems, or New York's ability to win more up front?

"Communication," Jones said. "The communication aspects of it. Just being out of position. Fundamentally between the two, communication..."

"I was taken back that the physicalness of it wasn't more obvious. We had some guys play hard, and we had some guys do some good things on both sides of the ball, offense and defense. But I was really surprised and dismayed, as all fans were, that we couldn't basically stop some of that outside stuff. I was frustrated that we didn't get more out of our running game which would've helped us more in our passing game."

Change sometimes takes time

Another theme of the Cowboys' offseason heading into Week 1 was the amount of change they went under, from hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator to bringing in a flurry of new personnel on defense.

"The last time that I was involved in as much change as we have made this year was the first year that I bought the Dallas Cowboys and we won one game…" Jones said. "I think that's an explanation, a valid one. There's a lot of change to that side of the ball. We're very optimistic that we can play better right now than what we played there Sunday night."

Could the Cowboys make a move early in the season?

Jerry Jones has said multiple times that he would be willing to make a "substantive" move, which would likely be on defense, to add a player he feels could make an impact if the right situation arises.

Is that something Jones is considering after the first game of the season?

"You temper that with availability of making moves on outside help for the roster," Jones said. "If you wanted to, this is a narrow window of making changes on a roster at this date. You don't have a lot of moving around relative to where you were at other parts of the year. It's not something that you come in and say 'We're going to reshuffle this deck' after your first game. That's not practical."

Jones on an uncharacteristic day for the offense

A year after being one of the best offenses in the league, the Cowboys got off to a slow start in 2026. Dallas struggled to establish the run game, and only had two possessions in the second half with the Giants taking control of the clock.

Javonte Williams was penalized for taunting on his way into the end zone, George Pickens had a pair of drops and Dak Prescott was intercepted before the end of the first half, which Jones called the turning point of the game. He doesn't expect those kinds of mistakes to occur often going into the rest of the season.