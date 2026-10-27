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Jerry Jones on Cowboys' run game, potential deadline moves, Troy Aikman & more

Oct 27, 2026 at 11:19 AM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_27_ Jerry Jones

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' got back into the win column on Monday night with a 38-21 win over the Eagles in Philadelphia.

It was Dallas' first win at Lincoln Financial Field since January 2022, and a much-needed third victory of the season to improve to 3-4 and second place in the NFC East.

In his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones had a lot to cover, including Dallas' offense finding their rhythm, the potential of Troy Aikman joining the organization and more:

Jerry Jones sees Cowboys as run-first offense

Going into Week 7, the Cowboys had the 31st ranked rushing offense in the NFL. Establishing, and sticking with, the run was a big emphasis going into Monday night, and it paid off, with 204 rushing yards and a touchdown on 38 carries for Dallas.

Jones said that the Cowboys offense is one that is run-first, because it allows different aspects of the playbook to open up if they have success.

"That lets us have the opportunity to get Dak under center a lot more, and that's a big key too," Jones said. "That presents a different defensive challenge for the opponent if he can get under center a lot. We saw that happen acceptably well."

How can the Cowboys' defense improve?

Against backup quarterback Tanner McKee, without Devonta Smith and with an injured Saquon Barkley, the Eagles offense was still able to post 321 yards of offense and 21 points against Dallas' defense.

Although the unit improved in the second half, there were still some moments of struggles. When asked how much longer he can tolerate Dallas' defense giving up chunk plays and having those struggles, Jones pointed to the Cowboys offense being what the team will lean on.

"The answer is play like we played on the offensive side of the ball," Jones said. "That is our answer. the defense is really not where we expected it to be, but we can win and we can get where we want to go with that offensive side of the ball. And that's where we've got a real emphasis on proven players that can do things that we know how to do. We also have an outstanding offensive play caller in our head coach. And that's our strength."

Joey Porter Jr. living up to expectations

When the Cowboys traded for Joey Porter Jr. earlier in the season, the team hoped they were going to get a strong man coverage corner that could take away one side of the field completely for opposing offense.

Through three games, Jones and the Cowboys have gotten exactly what they wanted.

"He is a, we call a very common term, shutdown corner," Jones said. "He's got it, boy. He's got the physical skills, and he's got the ability to do everything you want to have. He's the kind of corner that ultimately, [opposing offenses] don't want to go to that side. And when you get one of those, that's everybody's dream. Then you can really play another way of aligning your defense and counting on your defense. It looks like Joey's that type of player."

Will the Cowboys add again before the trade deadline?

The NFL's trade deadline is two weeks away, and the Cowboys have been known to be active around it in recent history to address needs. In 2025, Dallas acquired DT Quinnen Williams from the Jets and LB Logan Wilson from the Bengals. The year before, it was WR Jonathan Mingo from the Panthers.

Dallas has already traded for Porter this season, could another move be on the way?

"If we could do it where we sit right now, I would add to it," Jones said. "But the adding to it is a big statement. It's unlikely we'll get the opportunity from outside coming in. But if it's there, I'll do it."

Jerry Jones on the potential of Troy Aikman joining the organization

Cowboys Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman, who is in the final year of his contract as a color analyst for ESPN, expressed interest in the potential of joining the Cowboys organization in some capacity if Jerry Jones were to extend an offer.

Aikman and Jones spent some time pregame on Monday night conversing for quite some time. When asked if he would consider bringing Aikman in for a role, Jones said he "could and would."

"It's that simple because I do think that much of him with his basic command and understanding and knowledge of NFL football," Jones said. "He's certainly as qualified to do any of the things that have been mentioned. I think he's outstanding at what he focuses on right now, and that's giving the story and the narration of football games, of all times. So let me make it real clear: Troy Aikman is, first of all, just getting started in his life. I don't know of anyone that's played, or any part of football, that has had any more success off the field than Troy."

"He is a successful guy because he is one of the hardest working, most focused people that I've ever been around. Now, when you're around each other, a part of that make up can make it where you can have your ups and downs. But I think the world of him. I've seen his image and had it in my eyes since I walked in the NFL. He's outstanding. The answer is not that necessarily we're going to do something more direct with the team at this time, but don't rule it out, it's very possible."

Game Day Gallery: Cowboys at Eagles | 2026

View the Dallas Cowboys 38-21 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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26 October 2026: Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of their NFL regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
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