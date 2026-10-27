Pic 6: 'Linemen lead the way' in Cowboys' 38-21 win over Eagles

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Ho Hum

Cowboys WR George Pickens was someone that Dallas wanted to get more involved in the offense on Monday night against Philadelphia. Four catches for 57 yards may not be as involved as Dallas would've like, but his one-handed, toe-tap grab for a touchdown in the second quarter was more than enough for Pickens to provide the offense with his jolt of energy.

"I'm sure he wants more out there, but made a great touchdown play," Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said of Pickens. The guy did a good job trying to reroute him, but I saw George is still headed to the back of the end zone, being physical on his route. And I just tried to give him a chance, and he went and made one of the best catches and toe-taps I've seen in a long time."

Those kinds of highlight plays have seemingly become ho hum for Pickens. What hasn't gotten old either is winning, but Monday night's victory was not won that Dallas needed for morale, in Pickens' eyes.

"It's always good to win," Pickens said. "From a morale standpoint, I'd probably say not too much. I feel like the people in the facility know who they are, and we know who we are. Just definitely like I said, getting a dub can boost the morale."