Pic 6: 'Linemen lead the way' in Cowboys' 38-21 win over Eagles

FRISCO, Texas – Behind a balanced offensive attack, 18 unanswered points in the second half and some critical stops on defense, the Cowboys moved to 3-4 with a 38-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
In a year where the NFC East is open for the taking, the Cowboys knew they had to do the necessary things to actually go and take it, and that began with winning against the Eagles.
Now, Dallas is looking to stack victories in back-to-back weeks for the first time this season with their next opportunity coming on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals, who have won eight of the last nine meetings against the Cowboys.
Let's take a look at some more news and notes from the Cowboys' win: