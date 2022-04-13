Draft Central | 2022

Jerry Jones Open To Possible Trade Up In Draft

Apr 13, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – It's wise not to rule out anything when it applies to the NFL Draft.

So it wasn't surprising that Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he could envision trading up in this year's draft -- particularly on Day 1 or 2 -- when asked Wednesday about his general philosophy on moving up or down the draft board.

"I would trade up (in) this draft, and just going in (that's) as much as you can say about it until you see what's there or who's on the other line," Jones said Wednesday following a press conference announcing the Cowboys' historic cryptocurrency partnership with Blockchain.com.

"But yeah, I would trade up since we're down as low as we are in those first two or three rounds. If we had a chance to and somebody that we had really coveted was sitting down there at the bottom, then we could trade up and get him."

The Cowboys have the 24th overall pick in the first round and are slated to pick 56th and 88th in the second and third rounds, respectively. They have nine total picks, including four in the fifth round.

The last time they traded up in the first three rounds was 2014, when they dealt their second- and third-round picks to move up 13 spots and draft DeMarcus Lawrence at No. 34. The last time they traded up in the first round was 2012, when they moved up eight spots to draft cornerback Morris Claiborne at No. 6.

The Cowboys' most recent trade up for a future starter was 2020, when they moved up in the fourth round to take center Tyler Biadasz.

So it doesn't happen often, but according to Jones, it's a possibility this year if the right scenario arises.

