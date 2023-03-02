Offseason | 2023

Jerry Jones Speaks on Passing of Jerry Richardson

Mar 02, 2023 at 04:00 PM
The Cowboys owner and general manager has issued a statement following the death of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS — Jerry Richardson, founder and former owner of the Carolina Panthers, died on Wednesday evening at the age of 86 years old, the organization announced on Thursday.

Jerry Jones, owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, issued a statement on the passing:

"Jerry had a dream of bringing an NFL team to his home state, and he made that a reality," said Jones. "Football was part of his DNA and Jerry's dedication towards the growth and evolution of the NFL was evident from the time he was first awarded a franchise in 1993. His vision as an accomplished businessman, and both NFL player and owner, gave him a special perspective that benefited the league in many very impactful ways.

"My heart goes out to Rosalind and the entire Richardson family."

A native of Spring Hope, North Carolina, Richardson's football career led him to two seasons with the Baltimore Colts in the late 1950s, eventually founding the Panthers as one of two NFL expansion teams at the time in the mid-1990s — alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Panthers were sold to current owner David Tepper in 2018 and is survived by his wife Rosalind along with his children, Mark and Ashley.

