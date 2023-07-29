Jerry on Zack Martin: 'There's no resolution'

Martin is fined for $50K for every day of training camp that he misses under the new collective bargaining agreement.

While Jones sees him as a pivotal part of a potential Super Bowl run, he also says that the money he is requesting is needed in other places.

"He's been at the top of the money the whole time," he said. "If you make that adjustment, then you don't have the money to pay the guys on their first contract. It has nothing to do with him."

"It's not about precedent, it's about facts. We need the money to pay Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. That's a fact."

With the holdout set to extend into the padded practices, which kick off Monday, Jones says that he doesn't see a timeline for his return.

"No, I don't know when he will report," he said. "It's punitive on him."

Negotiations aside, Jones says that he knows Martin is a key part of this team fulfilling its potential in 2023 on the offensive side of the ball.