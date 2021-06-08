Offseason | 2021

John Fassel Not At Minicamp Due To Father's Passing

Jun 08, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Special teams coordinator John Fassel will not be at minicamp this week following the passing of his father Jim, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Jim Fassel, who coached in the NFL for 16 seasons, passed away at the age of 71. Fassel was the New York Giants' head coach from 1997-2003. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 1997 and guided the Giants to a Super Bowl appearance in 2000.

John began his NFL coaching career on the same staff as his father in 2005, when Jim was the Ravens' offensive coordinator and John was assistant special teams coordinator.

"John's as big of a family man as we have here," McCarthy said. "Our heart goes out to him and his family right now. John's love for his family and especially for his father Jim, he's shared many stories in just our short time together."

McCarthy said assistant special teams coordinator Matt Daniels will handle the special teams work during this week's minicamp.

