Johnathan Hankins has 'unfinished business' in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will have 16 players from the 2023 roster hit free agency this offseason, and one of the headliners is certainly veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins whose first deal with the Cowboys has expired after just under two seasons.
Hankins released a video on his YouTube account on Saturday night that ran 21 minutes in length and discussed his impending free agency and his desire to be back in Dallas next season.
"I think I brought some good value to this team," Hankins said. "I think being on a team, in an organization like this, I still got something left in the tank. To have the year that I had in year 11, I'm still playing at a high level and still getting the job done."
"I still feel like I got unfinished business, still have goals I want to achieve. The goal of mine is to get to the Super Bowl, and I would love for it to be here [in Dallas]."
Hankins said that he contemplated retirement last offseason, citing wanting to be around his family more with his daughter turning two-years-old, but the opportunity in Dallas gave him another charge on the back half of his career.
"Going into that offseason last year, to be honest I wasn't sure if I wanted to continue playing," he said. "My daughter was turning two at the time and I was feeling like I really needed to be around my family. It was challenging…Bringing in the young guys like Mazi, being with Law, Micah, DA, Osa…to me, it really lit another fire under me."
The retirement thoughts still linger this offseason, but Hankins sounds confident in his ability to play at a high level and in his passion towards getting to his ultimate goal.
"Is this the last time you're gonna see Big Hank? I don't think so," Hankins said. "After speaking with the Cowboys, speaking with Mike [McCarthy] and the staff, obviously I'm still playing at a high level and I want to continue to play."
While his desire to be back in Dallas is there, free agency will have to work both ways for Hankins to be back on the Cowboys' roster in 2024.
"We'll see how everything goes, the talks and everything," he said. "The journey doesn't stop here."