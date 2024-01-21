Johnathan Hankins has 'unfinished business' in Dallas

"I still feel like I got unfinished business, still have goals I want to achieve. The goal of mine is to get to the Super Bowl, and I would love for it to be here [in Dallas]."

Hankins said that he contemplated retirement last offseason, citing wanting to be around his family more with his daughter turning two-years-old, but the opportunity in Dallas gave him another charge on the back half of his career.

"Going into that offseason last year, to be honest I wasn't sure if I wanted to continue playing," he said. "My daughter was turning two at the time and I was feeling like I really needed to be around my family. It was challenging…Bringing in the young guys like Mazi, being with Law, Micah, DA, Osa…to me, it really lit another fire under me."

The retirement thoughts still linger this offseason, but Hankins sounds confident in his ability to play at a high level and in his passion towards getting to his ultimate goal.

"Is this the last time you're gonna see Big Hank? I don't think so," Hankins said. "After speaking with the Cowboys, speaking with Mike [McCarthy] and the staff, obviously I'm still playing at a high level and I want to continue to play."

While his desire to be back in Dallas is there, free agency will have to work both ways for Hankins to be back on the Cowboys' roster in 2024.