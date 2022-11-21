Jones: Cowboys Capable of Super Bowl Run

Pollard did his work in the passing game this time though, totaling 109 yards on six catches and two touchdowns as well. Dak Prescott also passed for 276 yards and was 22-for-25 in passing attempts. The defense? Seven sacks, including two from Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong, all while holding the Vikings to under 200 yards of offense.

Add all of that up and it's safe to say the Cowboys and Jones feel good about where they are before their quick turnaround to face the Giants in their pivotal Week 12 clash.

"This was a really good team and is a good team," Jones said of the Vikings. "And for us to come in and play like that on all sides of the ball, particularly the way we kept them out of the endzone, it's just unbelievable."

If there was a statement win to be had on the Cowboys' schedule this season, you could very easily point to Sunday's victory as the front runner. More than that, it could be the game that told the Cowboys what they are after 10 games and if they are capable of going the distance.

Jones at least thinks that's the case.

"I know this," Jones said, "we're not a team that doesn't respond when it's wounded.