Jones: Cowboys Capable of Super Bowl Run

The expectation for the Cowboys every season is to reach the Super Bowl. That much has been clear for as long as owner/general manager Jerry Jones took over the team over 30 years ago.
And while Jones is known to be an eternal optimist when it comes to his team year in and year out despite coming up short, it's hard not to blame him after the Cowboys' performance against the Vikings on Sunday.
So when asked if he thought the Cowboys could potentially be vying for a spot in Glendale, Ariz., in February, Jones did not shy away from that trademark optimism.
"A resounding yes," Jones said. "Yes, unequivocally. I think we've had adversity. We very easily could have more adversity. But if we can get in there healthy and still have games like the last two we just had on the road … we've got a deal coming up here on Thanksgiving Day. These Giants are playing really good football."
Reeling from an overtime loss to the Packers the week prior, the Cowboys traveled to Minnesota to square off against a Vikings squad that up until Sunday had been as in sync as they could be at 8-1 after knocking off the Bills in dramatic fashion.
Instead, the Cowboys quickly silenced the "SKOL!" chants with a 40-3 win behind 122 rushing yards from Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. In his return from a knee sprain, Elliott also picked up two touchdowns.
Pollard did his work in the passing game this time though, totaling 109 yards on six catches and two touchdowns as well. Dak Prescott also passed for 276 yards and was 22-for-25 in passing attempts. The defense? Seven sacks, including two from Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong, all while holding the Vikings to under 200 yards of offense.
Add all of that up and it's safe to say the Cowboys and Jones feel good about where they are before their quick turnaround to face the Giants in their pivotal Week 12 clash.
"This was a really good team and is a good team," Jones said of the Vikings. "And for us to come in and play like that on all sides of the ball, particularly the way we kept them out of the endzone, it's just unbelievable."
If there was a statement win to be had on the Cowboys' schedule this season, you could very easily point to Sunday's victory as the front runner. More than that, it could be the game that told the Cowboys what they are after 10 games and if they are capable of going the distance.
Jones at least thinks that's the case.
"I know this," Jones said, "we're not a team that doesn't respond when it's wounded.
"I think if we use the experience of what we're having in the season, then we're going to be playoff ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team that you could go get a Super Bowl with."