Cowboys Catch-Up: Fix The Run-D, Slow The Skol

Nov 18, 2022 at 07:00 PM
The Cowboys entered Week 11 coming off their deflating overtime loss to the Packers in Week 10, there were plenty of topics to take away. From dissecting the loss and what went south for the Cowboys, to how they can correct it as they prepare for a scorching-hot Vikings team, there was a little bit of everything to catch up on.

Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.

Monday:

-      Head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media on Monday following the Cowboys' loss to the Packers, and specifically addressed their shortcomings in the run defense after allowing over 200 rushing yards in back to back games. While the Cowboys' pass rush has been the bright spot, McCarthy characterized it as a "privilege" if the defensive woes continue against the run. [McCarthy on Run-D Woes: 'Pass Rush is a Privilege']

-      The Talkin' Cowboys crew kicked off the week with a postmortem reflection of what went wrong for the Cowboys against the Packers in their loss. From Dak Prescott's two interceptions, to Coach McCarthy's decision to go for it on fourth down in overtime, there were plenty of "what if's?" [Talkin' Cowboys: Butterfly Effect]

Tuesday:

-      After racking up the Cowboys' first 100-yard game by a receiver this season, CeeDee Lamb found the praise of owner/general manager Jerry Jones on Tuesday morning during his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan. However, Jones did not rule out the possibility of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. despite Lamb's two-touchdown performance. [Jones: OBJ Still In Play After Lamb Explodes in GB]

-      Very few teams have the collection of offensive talent that the Minnesota Vikings have. From Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen, to all-world receiver Justin Jefferson, the Cowboys' will have no shortage of guys to worry about when the two lineup Sunday. All of the storylines you need for the Week 11 matchup in Big Picture. [Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Vikings ]

Wednesday:

-      The Hangin' With The Boys team had a bit of a venting session on a myriad of topics as the Cowboys prepared for their big showdown with the Vikings. From how the offense matches up with the sneaky good Minnesota defense, the receivers ability to separate and the offense's third down struggles. [Hangin' With The Boys: Carrying That Weight]

-      With the biggest topic this week circling around the Cowboys' defensive woes in the run game, Patrik Walker caught up with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and safety Jayron Kearse to get their sense on what the issues are - and how to solve them. [Gallimore, Kearse Explain Root of 'Boys Run-D Woes]

Thursday:

-      Micah Parsons made no excuses on Thursday when asked about the run-game struggles for the defense. His biggest point of emphasis? Trust and accountability. But like the leader he has become, Parsons made sure he was not exempt from that blame - and that it will get corrected. [Micah Not Afraid To "Take The Blame" For Defense]

-      All-Pro guard Zack Martin was asked about the likely return of running back Ezekiel Elliott from his knee sprain that cost him two games and what his return will mean from the Cowboys. Martin had quite the praise for Elliott and his value off the field, while Elliott himself feels good about his chances for Sunday. [Martin Hopeful Zeke Can Restore Team's Identity]

Friday:

-      Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Adam Theilen, etc. That is what the Vikings will throw at the Cowboys on Sunday. But with the Cowboys finding their own footing offensively in recent weeks are we bound for an offensive bonanza? The Cowboys Break squad wouldn't rule it out. [Cowboys Break: High-Scoring Affair?]

-      The Cowboys are keenly aware of the offensive prowess that the Vikings put on display weekly. But in the latest edition of Blue Chips on Friday, Bucky Brooks cautioned not to forget about some key defensive guys as well. [Blue Chips: Don't Overlook That Minnesota Defense]

