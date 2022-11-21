#DALvsMIN

'Money Maher' Continues To Deliver From Deep

Nov 20, 2022 at 08:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

‘Money-Maher’-Continues-To-Deliver-From-Deep-hero

When Brett Maher won the kicking job during training camp back in August, there was plenty of skepticism about how reliable the 32-year-old – whose 33rd birthday is on Monday – would be.

As fate would have it, he's been as reliable as they get. And against the Vikings in the Cowboys' 40-3 thrashing, he was money again for the team that signed him way back in 2013.

Maher was 4-for-4 on his extra point attempts while smashing through all four of his field goal tries, one from 53 yards, another from 60 yards to close out the first half, and his final one from 50 yards in the fourth quarter.

But just as Maher blasted through his 60-yard try as time winded down in the first half, officials went back to review a CeeDee Lamb catch prior to Maher's attempt. The play was upheld, thus sending Maher back to his spot for another 60-yard field goal try.

Drilled it. Again.

"There was a lot of emotion," Maher said. "I didn't hear a whistle or anything during the kick, before the kick or anything like that. So the emotions were already kind of out there after I made the first one. To be able to back down and (regather) myself to where I needed to be, I'm very happy with how I handled it."

Normally, you might see a kicker get "iced" by an opposing coach just as he is about to attempt a kick in an effort to throw him off his game. It's a common practice in football and kickers are well aware of it and sometimes even expect it.

But when it comes from the officials looking to review a play that took place before the kick, and then decide to review it after a successful try, well, that's a much different story, right? Especially for a position that is so routine-based.

Wrong.

"It was really just getting myself back mentally to where I needed to be," Maher said after the review. "I didn't hit a super clean ball on the first one. So to still be able to make that, it was more about getting myself back mentally into the zone that I felt like I needed to be in to give myself a good chance on the second one."

It wasn't just that Maher was excellent during the Cowboys' win on Sunday in Minnesota. It's that he has been exceptional all season in an area that very few had faith would yield strong results, let alone what Maher has produced.

With his four successful field goals against the Vikings, three of which came from 50 yards or more, Maher now has seven made tries from that distance this season, giving him the franchise record over Dan Bailey in 2013, the same record he tied during his second stint in Dallas back in 2018.

Maher sees no legitimate difference when it comes to preparing for kicks of that distance, whether it comes from his mental preparation or physical preparation. A kick is a kick. And it takes everyone working in unison to set him up.

"I felt like everything today I just had to hit a good, clean ball," he said. "I didn't feel like I had to press on anything. … Big credit to Matt [Overton] and Brian [Anger] for giving me really clean looks all day and the guys up front also. I felt like I could just go out there and put a good, solid stroke on it and we'd be all right."

In what has been a rebirth of sorts for Maher after bouncing around the league since the last time he suited up for the Cowboys and in the Canadian Football League before that, he feels like he and the rest of his crew are in a good spot.

It absolutely looks like the third time's the charm for Maher in Dallas.

"I've felt that way really throughout the whole year," he said. "So to be able to have an impact on the game is what we're here to do. I do feel like we're in a good rhythm with our whole operation, so hopefully we can keep that going forward."

Related Content

news

Jones: Cowboys Capable of Super Bowl Run

Jerry Jones is known for his never-ending optimism, but after the Cowboys' big win against the Vikings, he has every reason to think they can compete for a Super Bowl.

news

Eatman: Raise The Bar After This 'Perfection'

Having pitched a perfect game in their dominating win over the Vikings, the Cowboys know the bar is now raised.

news

Putting The "D" Back Into This Defense Again

news

Prescott on Blowout Win: 'We Can Be Special'

Dak Prescott and his offense devoured the Vikings defense in a way that shows what they're capable of, and in hostile territory against a team that was white-hot before Week 11

news

Zeke, Pollard Pound, Slash Vikings Into Submission

Ezekiel Elliott returned from injury against the Vikings and set the tone early for the Cowboys, setting the stage for Tony Pollard to gash Minnesota as both a runner and a receiver.

news

Updates: Micah Details His Injury; Tyler To Guard?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Early Run Stop & Key Drop

Plays that might get forgotten include a handful of first-down conversions that led to this blowout.

news

Game Recap: Cowboys Dominate Vikings, 40-3

The weather may have been cold outside, but inside U.S. Bank Stadium the Cowboys were simply on fire in a dominating 40-3 victory over the Vikings.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Fix The Run-D, Slow The Skol

Though the Cowboys defensive struggles in the run game took up most of the headlines this week, the high-powered Vikings offense will be waiting for them on Sunday in a pivotal NFC clash.

news

Podcast Picks: On-Air Hosts Give Sunday Predictions

As the Cowboys prepare for Sunday's game with the Vikings, we've compiled the picks from all the shows to see what our "experts" think will happen in Minnesota.

news

Spagnola: About To Find Out About This Here Team

With two games against tough opponents coming up, the Cowboys, and in particular the defense, are about to find out who they are.

Advertising