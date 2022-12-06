Jones on OBJ Deal: "This Has to Fit Both Parties"

"We had pretty extensive meetings. We spent quite a bit of time together. I enjoyed every minute of it. We'll get back together (Tuesday) and see where we go from here. A lot of variables. It has to fit for both parties. This is like getting married. You're not getting together to have issues after you get together."

Those "variables" include both Beckham's health, and concisely, the money it will take to sign him.

Beckham is coming off a torn ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl last February. Part of his meeting on Monday included him visiting with the Cowboys' medical team for a physical. But it does not appear as if Beckham will work out for the Cowboys, or any team, before signing. When asked if Jones was comfortable in signing a player coming off an injury without getting to work him out, he was quick to respond.

"I'm not confident at all," Jones said of that specific scenario. "That's the issue. We've got a good bead on that. We've got a great read on his career. It has to be addressed and that's when you see if you can make a deal or not."