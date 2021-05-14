Jones: "Systems Go" For Training Camp In Oxnard

The Cowboys had held at least a portion of every training camp in Oxnard from 2012 until last season's disruption due to COVID-19 in which the team held an altered version of training camp at The Star in Frisco.

Jones was unwilling to state definitively if fans would be in attendance at training camp, but he made clear that he would prefer to have as many fans as possible throughout the process. "We're working on that," Jones said. "I'd like that to not be an issue, but I think we're going to be satisfied with what we do there."

If the dates are similar to 2020, training camp would kick off around July 21.