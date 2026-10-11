Just 8: Hall of Famers with Cowboys connections

When it comes to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Cowboys are certainly well-represented with 22 primary members, which is tied for fifth-most among the NFL teams.
Names such as Staubach, Emmitt, Aikman, Landry, Dorsett and even owner/GM Jerry Jones are prominent figures that hold a place in Canton.
But there are some other players who are also in the Hall of Fame that played in Dallas, but built their legacies with other teams. With the recent death of the iconic Mike Ditka, who played and coached in Dallas, we decided to feature some of the greatest players who might not be considered "longtime Cowboys" but are considered among the best players of all time.
In total, there are 10 players and coaches who built their Hall of Fame resumes in other spots, but two of them - Forrest Gregg and Harold Carmichael did not play a full season. So here are eight "other" Hall of Famers who played or coached at least one full season in Dallas.
The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.