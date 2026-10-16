Just 8: Ranking the Cowboys' all-time rivalries

Who is the Cowboys' No. 1 rival? Ask 10 different fans and, depending on their age, you might get 10 different answers.
Over the years, rivalries have come and gone, often fueled by postseason clashes in which either Dallas ended an opponent's season or had its own season ended. Nothing creates a rivalry quite like playoff matchups, or even regular-season games with major postseason implications. Sometimes, records don't even matter. Old-fashioned hatred can sustain a rivalry for years, and in some cases, decades.
So with the Cowboys traveling to Green Bay this weekend, they'll once again play at Lambeau Field, a venue that hasn't produced much success for Dallas over the years. Still, the history between these franchises makes this one of the NFL's most compelling rivalries. But where does it rank all time?