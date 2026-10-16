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Just 8: Ranking the Cowboys' all-time rivalries

Oct 16, 2026 at 03:39 PM
10_16_ Just 8

Who is the Cowboys' No. 1 rival? Ask 10 different fans and, depending on their age, you might get 10 different answers.

Over the years, rivalries have come and gone, often fueled by postseason clashes in which either Dallas ended an opponent's season or had its own season ended. Nothing creates a rivalry quite like playoff matchups, or even regular-season games with major postseason implications. Sometimes, records don't even matter. Old-fashioned hatred can sustain a rivalry for years, and in some cases, decades.

So with the Cowboys traveling to Green Bay this weekend, they'll once again play at Lambeau Field, a venue that hasn't produced much success for Dallas over the years. Still, the history between these franchises makes this one of the NFL's most compelling rivalries. But where does it rank all time?

Just 8: Hall of Famers with Cowboys connections

No. 8 – Arizona Cardinals -This rivalry is more about the Cowboys and Cardinals franchises than their current locations. While the Cardinals moved to Arizona in the late 1980s, the roots of this series date back to the 1960s, when they were still in St. Louis and shared the NFC East with Dallas. Over the years, the Cowboys generally had the upper hand in the regular season. But the Cardinals have enjoyed some postseason success against Dallas and, more recently, have taken control of the series, winning eight of the last nine meetings.
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No. 8 – Arizona Cardinals -This rivalry is more about the Cowboys and Cardinals franchises than their current locations. While the Cardinals moved to Arizona in the late 1980s, the roots of this series date back to the 1960s, when they were still in St. Louis and shared the NFC East with Dallas.

Over the years, the Cowboys generally had the upper hand in the regular season. But the Cardinals have enjoyed some postseason success against Dallas and, more recently, have taken control of the series, winning eight of the last nine meetings.

No. 7 – Houston Texans The Texans might rank a little higher on a list created entirely during the Houston era. But comparisons between these two cities have always existed because Dallas has enjoyed a rich football tradition dating back to 1960. Houston, meanwhile, endured nearly a decade without NFL football after the Oilers moved to Tennessee and before the Texans were established. While there is a natural in-state rivalry between the franchises, the limited history and infrequent matchups keep it from climbing higher on this list. Still, when these teams meet, there's usually plenty of excitement, at least on one side of the rivalry.
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No. 7 – Houston Texans The Texans might rank a little higher on a list created entirely during the Houston era. But comparisons between these two cities have always existed because Dallas has enjoyed a rich football tradition dating back to 1960.

Houston, meanwhile, endured nearly a decade without NFL football after the Oilers moved to Tennessee and before the Texans were established. While there is a natural in-state rivalry between the franchises, the limited history and infrequent matchups keep it from climbing higher on this list. Still, when these teams meet, there's usually plenty of excitement, at least on one side of the rivalry.

No. 6 – Pittsburgh Steelers As the NFL's popularity exploded during the 1970s, no two franchises stood more prominently at the forefront than the Cowboys and Steelers. Naturally, they met twice in the Super Bowl during that decade, with Pittsburgh winning both contests. Those games helped create a rivalry that went beyond football, reflecting the contrasting identities of two very different cities. The Cowboys eventually got their revenge by defeating Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XXX for the franchise's most recent championship. Although they don't play annually and sometimes go four years between matchups, Cowboys-Steelers games consistently generate enormous intrigue. Few franchises can match the combination of championships, Hall of Famers and worldwide popularity that Dallas and Pittsburgh bring to the table.
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No. 6 – Pittsburgh Steelers

As the NFL's popularity exploded during the 1970s, no two franchises stood more prominently at the forefront than the Cowboys and Steelers. Naturally, they met twice in the Super Bowl during that decade, with Pittsburgh winning both contests.

Those games helped create a rivalry that went beyond football, reflecting the contrasting identities of two very different cities. The Cowboys eventually got their revenge by defeating Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XXX for the franchise's most recent championship.

Although they don't play annually and sometimes go four years between matchups, Cowboys-Steelers games consistently generate enormous intrigue. Few franchises can match the combination of championships, Hall of Famers and worldwide popularity that Dallas and Pittsburgh bring to the table.

No. 5 – Green Bay Packers The Cowboys and Packers have met in several iconic playoff games, from the legendary Ice Bowl on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to Dallas eliminating Green Bay in three consecutive postseasons from 1993-95, as well as several heartbreaking Cowboys losses in recent years. And it's more than just the infamous "Dez Caught It" game in 2014, when replay officials overturned what appeared to be a crucial late-game catch by Dez Bryant in the NFC Divisional Round. More recently, the Packers have enjoyed success in Arlington, winning multiple playoff games at AT&T Stadium. In fact, Green Bay has never lost at AT&T Stadium, including its victory over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.
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No. 5 – Green Bay Packers

The Cowboys and Packers have met in several iconic playoff games, from the legendary Ice Bowl on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to Dallas eliminating Green Bay in three consecutive postseasons from 1993-95, as well as several heartbreaking Cowboys losses in recent years.

And it's more than just the infamous "Dez Caught It" game in 2014, when replay officials overturned what appeared to be a crucial late-game catch by Dez Bryant in the NFC Divisional Round.

More recently, the Packers have enjoyed success in Arlington, winning multiple playoff games at AT&T Stadium. In fact, Green Bay has never lost at AT&T Stadium, including its victory over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV.

No. 4 – San Francisco 49ers When it comes to postseason rivalries, it's hard to find another franchise that can match the 49ers. The history didn't begin with Dwight Clark's famous "The Catch" in the 1981 NFC Championship Game. In fact, the Cowboys defeated San Francisco twice in conference title games on their way to their first two Super Bowl appearances. Still, the rivalry is probably best remembered for the three consecutive NFC Championship Games from 1992-94. During that stretch, the Cowboys and 49ers were clearly the NFL's two dominant teams, and the winner of each matchup went on to capture the Super Bowl. More recently, San Francisco eliminated Dallas from the playoffs in consecutive seasons following the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Yet neither franchise has won a Super Bowl since the mid-1990s, when the Cowboys and 49ers stood atop the league.
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No. 4 – San Francisco 49ers

When it comes to postseason rivalries, it's hard to find another franchise that can match the 49ers.

The history didn't begin with Dwight Clark's famous "The Catch" in the 1981 NFC Championship Game. In fact, the Cowboys defeated San Francisco twice in conference title games on their way to their first two Super Bowl appearances.

Still, the rivalry is probably best remembered for the three consecutive NFC Championship Games from 1992-94. During that stretch, the Cowboys and 49ers were clearly the NFL's two dominant teams, and the winner of each matchup went on to capture the Super Bowl.

More recently, San Francisco eliminated Dallas from the playoffs in consecutive seasons following the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Yet neither franchise has won a Super Bowl since the mid-1990s, when the Cowboys and 49ers stood atop the league.

No. 3 – New York Giants The NFL schedule-makers certainly seem to agree with the Giants' place on this list. When it comes to marquee matchups, Cowboys-Giants games regularly land in prime-time windows. That was true again this season when Dallas opened the year against New York on Sunday Night Football despite both teams coming off losing seasons. There's just something about the Cowboys and Giants that captures the attention of football fans across the country. Over the years, the rivalry has produced countless memorable moments. Perhaps the most heartbreaking loss for Cowboys fans this century came in the 2007 Divisional Round, when a 13-3 Dallas team fell at home to the Giants, who went on to upset the previously undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl. In recent years, however, the rivalry has become more one-sided, with the Cowboys winning 16 of the last 18 meetings, despite dropping the season opener this year.
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No. 3 – New York Giants The NFL schedule-makers certainly seem to agree with the Giants' place on this list. When it comes to marquee matchups, Cowboys-Giants games regularly land in prime-time windows. That was true again this season when Dallas opened the year against New York on Sunday Night Football despite both teams coming off losing seasons. There's just something about the Cowboys and Giants that captures the attention of football fans across the country.

Over the years, the rivalry has produced countless memorable moments. Perhaps the most heartbreaking loss for Cowboys fans this century came in the 2007 Divisional Round, when a 13-3 Dallas team fell at home to the Giants, who went on to upset the previously undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl. In recent years, however, the rivalry has become more one-sided, with the Cowboys winning 16 of the last 18 meetings, despite dropping the season opener this year.

No. 2 – Washington Commanders The Cowboys may not share the same level of history with the Commanders name itself, but Dallas versus Washington has long been one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries. Whether the franchise was known as the Redskins or the Commanders, the rivalry has always centered around Dallas and Washington, D.C., and the battles between two longtime NFC East foes. Throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, the Cowboys and Washington were often battling for division supremacy. And if it seems like they've met on Thanksgiving quite a bit through the years, that's because they have. Washington has traveled to Dallas 11 times for the holiday matchup, with the Cowboys posting a 9-2 record.
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No. 2 – Washington Commanders

The Cowboys may not share the same level of history with the Commanders name itself, but Dallas versus Washington has long been one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries.

Whether the franchise was known as the Redskins or the Commanders, the rivalry has always centered around Dallas and Washington, D.C., and the battles between two longtime NFC East foes.

Throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, the Cowboys and Washington were often battling for division supremacy. And if it seems like they've met on Thanksgiving quite a bit through the years, that's because they have. Washington has traveled to Dallas 11 times for the holiday matchup, with the Cowboys posting a 9-2 record.

No. 1 – Philadelphia Eagles Over the last three decades, the Eagles have seemingly surpassed Washington as the Cowboys' most hated rival. Whether that animosity originated more in Philadelphia or Dallas doesn't really matter anymore because the feeling is unquestionably mutual. The rivalry began reaching another level in the late 1980s with the arrival of Buddy Ryan, who never shied away from stirring the pot with Tom Landry or Jimmy Johnson. Since then, the hostility has only intensified. Whether it's Eagles fans throwing snowballs at Cowboys players, cheering when Michael Irvin suffered a career-ending injury, or simply the fierce competition between the teams year after year, one thing remains clear: Eagles-Cowboys is the biggest rivalry in the NFC East.
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No. 1 – Philadelphia Eagles Over the last three decades, the Eagles have seemingly surpassed Washington as the Cowboys' most hated rival.

Whether that animosity originated more in Philadelphia or Dallas doesn't really matter anymore because the feeling is unquestionably mutual.

The rivalry began reaching another level in the late 1980s with the arrival of Buddy Ryan, who never shied away from stirring the pot with Tom Landry or Jimmy Johnson. Since then, the hostility has only intensified.

Whether it's Eagles fans throwing snowballs at Cowboys players, cheering when Michael Irvin suffered a career-ending injury, or simply the fierce competition between the teams year after year, one thing remains clear: Eagles-Cowboys is the biggest rivalry in the NFC East.

* Terrell Owens (Class of 2018) * – T.O., or "the player" as Bill Parcells called him, is arguably had the best career of any player/coach on this list. His three years were three of the most productive by any receiver in team history, recording 1,000-yard receiving seasons in each of his years from 2006-08. Owens racked up Hall of Fame numbers earlier in his career with the 49ers and Eagles, before his time in Dallas. Owens wrapped up his career with stops in Cincinnati and Buffalo to finish his 15-year career with eight 1,000-yard seasons and nine years of double-digit TDs.
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Terrell Owens (Class of 2018) – T.O., or "the player" as Bill Parcells called him, is arguably had the best career of any player/coach on this list. His three years were three of the most productive by any receiver in team history, recording 1,000-yard receiving seasons in each of his years from 2006-08. Owens racked up Hall of Fame numbers earlier in his career with the 49ers and Eagles, before his time in Dallas. Owens wrapped up his career with stops in Cincinnati and Buffalo to finish his 15-year career with eight 1,000-yard seasons and nine years of double-digit TDs.

*Bill Parcells (Class of 2013) * – One of the most recognized and respected coaches in NFL history, Parcells knew how to win, turning around every team he ever coached. As a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants, Parcells also had success with the Patriots and Jets before coming to Dallas in 2003 and immediately putting them in the playoffs during his first season. Parcells coached in Dallas from 2003-06 but is most notably in the Hall of Fame for his success with the Giants during the 1980s.
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Bill Parcells (Class of 2013) – One of the most recognized and respected coaches in NFL history, Parcells knew how to win, turning around every team he ever coached. As a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants, Parcells also had success with the Patriots and Jets before coming to Dallas in 2003 and immediately putting them in the playoffs during his first season. Parcells coached in Dallas from 2003-06 but is most notably in the Hall of Fame for his success with the Giants during the 1980s.

*Lance Alworth (Class of 1978) * – One of the first great players in the AFL, Alworth was an electrifying receiver for the San Diego Chargers for most of the 1960s. After the AFL-NFL merger, Alworth joined the Cowboys, where he scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl VI, helping Dallas win its first championship.
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Lance Alworth (Class of 1978) – One of the first great players in the AFL, Alworth was an electrifying receiver for the San Diego Chargers for most of the 1960s. After the AFL-NFL merger, Alworth joined the Cowboys, where he scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl VI, helping Dallas win its first championship.

Herb Adderley (Class of 1980) – One of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, Adderley began his Hall of Fame career with the Packers, winning five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls under Vince Lombardi. He later became a key member of the Cowboys' "Doomsday Defense," as he helped the Cowboys advance to the Super Bowl in each of his first two seasons in Dallas. Adderley had six interceptions in 1971 for the Cowboys, who finally won their first title with Super Bowl VI.
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Herb Adderley (Class of 1980) – One of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, Adderley began his Hall of Fame career with the Packers, winning five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls under Vince Lombardi. He later became a key member of the Cowboys' "Doomsday Defense," as he helped the Cowboys advance to the Super Bowl in each of his first two seasons in Dallas. Adderley had six interceptions in 1971 for the Cowboys, who finally won their first title with Super Bowl VI.

*Zach Thomas (Class of 2023) *– Thomas began his Hall of Fame journey in Miami, where he played 12 seasons with the Dolphins, including four under Jimmy Johnson. But the Texas native and former Texas Tech star wanted to finish his playing career when it began, returning to the Cowboys for one season in 2008.
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Zach Thomas (Class of 2023)– Thomas began his Hall of Fame journey in Miami, where he played 12 seasons with the Dolphins, including four under Jimmy Johnson. But the Texas native and former Texas Tech star wanted to finish his playing career when it began, returning to the Cowboys for one season in 2008.

Tommy McDonald (Class of 1998) – One of the great players in his time during the 50s and 60s, McDonald is one of the first great Philadelphia Eagles. But he finished his career in Dallas, playing his final NFL season with the Cowboys in 1964.
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Tommy McDonald (Class of 1998) – One of the great players in his time during the 50s and 60s, McDonald is one of the first great Philadelphia Eagles. But he finished his career in Dallas, playing his final NFL season with the Cowboys in 1964.

*Jackie Smith (Class of 1994) *– Unfortunately for Smith, his Cowboys career is remembered mostly for a dropped pass in Super Bowl XIII that eventually cost Dallas a chance to win back-to-back titles. Smith played his first 15 years in St. Louis before just one season in Dallas (1978) and so that Super Bowl loss to the Steelers proved to be the final game of his stellar career. The longtime Cardinals tight end earned five Pro Bowl selections and was the NFL's all-time leader in receptions and yards among tight ends when he retired.
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Jackie Smith (Class of 1994)– Unfortunately for Smith, his Cowboys career is remembered mostly for a dropped pass in Super Bowl XIII that eventually cost Dallas a chance to win back-to-back titles. Smith played his first 15 years in St. Louis before just one season in Dallas (1978) and so that Super Bowl loss to the Steelers proved to be the final game of his stellar career. The longtime Cardinals tight end earned five Pro Bowl selections and was the NFL's all-time leader in receptions and yards among tight ends when he retired.

*Mike Ditka (Class of 1988) * – There aren't many members in the Hall of Fame who had Canton-worthy credentials in more than one area. But long before Ditka was roaming the sidelines for the Chicago Bears and coaching one of the most dominant teams in NFL history with the 1985 Super Bowl champs, Ditka was one of the NFL's first great tight ends, playing for the Bears and Eagles before finishing up in Dallas. It was his time with the Cowboys that got Ditka in tune with the coaching staff, as he credited Tom Landry for his introduction into coaching. Ditka recently passed away this week at the age of 86.
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Mike Ditka (Class of 1988) – There aren't many members in the Hall of Fame who had Canton-worthy credentials in more than one area. But long before Ditka was roaming the sidelines for the Chicago Bears and coaching one of the most dominant teams in NFL history with the 1985 Super Bowl champs, Ditka was one of the NFL's first great tight ends, playing for the Bears and Eagles before finishing up in Dallas. It was his time with the Cowboys that got Ditka in tune with the coaching staff, as he credited Tom Landry for his introduction into coaching. Ditka recently passed away this week at the age of 86.

In The Genes – While he might not remember much about it, Joey Porter Jr. was with his dad – Joey Porter – a linebacker for the Steelers during their Super Bowl XL win over the Seahawks after the 2005 season. Porter Jr. (left) was just five years old but grew up with his father being one of the key defensive players on Pittsburgh's team. Joey Porter played 13 seasons in the NFL, including eight in Pittsburgh, along with three with the Dolphins and the final two in Arizona. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and once was first-team All-Pro.
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In The Genes – While he might not remember much about it, Joey Porter Jr. was with his dad – Joey Porter – a linebacker for the Steelers during their Super Bowl XL win over the Seahawks after the 2005 season. Porter Jr. (left) was just five years old but grew up with his father being one of the key defensive players on Pittsburgh's team. Joey Porter played 13 seasons in the NFL, including eight in Pittsburgh, along with three with the Dolphins and the final two in Arizona. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and once was first-team All-Pro.

*Hoosier State * – While they won the national championship this past season, Indiana wasn't exactly the same quality of opponent when Joey Porter Jr. played at Penn State. In fact, Porter Jr. recorded just one interception and one sack during his four years with the Nittany Lions – and both occurred against Indiana in different years.
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Hoosier State – While they won the national championship this past season, Indiana wasn't exactly the same quality of opponent when Joey Porter Jr. played at Penn State. In fact, Porter Jr. recorded just one interception and one sack during his four years with the Nittany Lions – and both occurred against Indiana in different years.

*Break it Up * – Joey Porter Jr. tied a Big 10 single-game record in 2022 against Purdue when he had six pass deflections against the Boilermakers. Ironically, one of the players also tied for the record is former Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who also had six in a game with Michigan.
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Break it Up – Joey Porter Jr. tied a Big 10 single-game record in 2022 against Purdue when he had six pass deflections against the Boilermakers. Ironically, one of the players also tied for the record is former Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who also had six in a game with Michigan.

*Drafted 32nd *– So technically, Porter Jr. was a second-round pick back in 2023 but he was actually the 32nd overall pick, which usually falls as the last pick of the first round in other years. But in 2023, the Dolphins forfeited their picks because of the NFL's anti-tampering policy. So the Steelers had the first pick of the second round and picked Porter Jr. That actually proves to be a big deal considering all players drafted outside the first round have four-year contracts, which for Porter, expires at the end of this year.
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Drafted 32nd– So technically, Porter Jr. was a second-round pick back in 2023 but he was actually the 32nd overall pick, which usually falls as the last pick of the first round in other years. But in 2023, the Dolphins forfeited their picks because of the NFL's anti-tampering policy. So the Steelers had the first pick of the second round and picked Porter Jr. That actually proves to be a big deal considering all players drafted outside the first round have four-year contracts, which for Porter, expires at the end of this year.

*Got one from Dak * - Porter Jr. isn't considered a ball-hawking cornerback, with just one interception in college and three in his three years in the NFL. But one of those picks was against Dak Prescott, on a deep ball during the 2024 game in Pittsburgh. Porter Jr. not only hauled in the pass, but turned the other way for a 16-yard return, the only interception return yards of his career.
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Got one from Dak - Porter Jr. isn't considered a ball-hawking cornerback, with just one interception in college and three in his three years in the NFL. But one of those picks was against Dak Prescott, on a deep ball during the 2024 game in Pittsburgh. Porter Jr. not only hauled in the pass, but turned the other way for a 16-yard return, the only interception return yards of his career.

Height of his Game - Some positions might come in all shapes and sizes, but not really at cornerback. So for Porter, who stands over 6-2, he's one of the taller players to play his position. In fact, since the 1950s, Porter is one of just 12 NFL cornerbacks who are 6-2 or taller, to start at least 40 games to begin his career. Porter has 41 career starts, and shares that milestone with other corners such as Richard Sherman and Patrick Surtain.
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Height of his Game - Some positions might come in all shapes and sizes, but not really at cornerback. So for Porter, who stands over 6-2, he's one of the taller players to play his position. In fact, since the 1950s, Porter is one of just 12 NFL cornerbacks who are 6-2 or taller, to start at least 40 games to begin his career. Porter has 41 career starts, and shares that milestone with other corners such as Richard Sherman and Patrick Surtain.

No TD streak - Not since Week 8 of his rookie year in 2023 has Porter Jr. allowed a touchdown pass against him. That streak spans over 1,400 consecutive snaps without a team beating Porter Jr. for a touchdown.
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No TD streak - Not since Week 8 of his rookie year in 2023 has Porter Jr. allowed a touchdown pass against him. That streak spans over 1,400 consecutive snaps without a team beating Porter Jr. for a touchdown.

More than just INTs - With Porter Jr. now coming to the Cowboys, the question begs just what type of player will he be in Dallas. During his career with the Steelers, Porter Jr. was a player who not only didn't give up touchdowns, but isn't easy to complete passes against either. In 2025, Porter ranked in the Top 10 among all cornerbacks in four major categories, including first in TDs allowed with none. He was second in third-down forced incompletion at 35.3, third in passer rating allowed (55.9 percent) and he was No. 10 in completion percentage allowed at 47.8 percent.
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More than just INTs - With Porter Jr. now coming to the Cowboys, the question begs just what type of player will he be in Dallas. During his career with the Steelers, Porter Jr. was a player who not only didn't give up touchdowns, but isn't easy to complete passes against either. In 2025, Porter ranked in the Top 10 among all cornerbacks in four major categories, including first in TDs allowed with none. He was second in third-down forced incompletion at 35.3, third in passer rating allowed (55.9 percent) and he was No. 10 in completion percentage allowed at 47.8 percent.

No. 8 Ranking *Baltimore – Mike Green (71.2) * - Green has evolved into the Ravens' top rusher and one of their best defenders on an already-stout defense. Dallas – T.J. Bass (71.1) – While the Cowboys are certainly ready to get Tyler Smith back at left guard, Bass has shown once again that he's one of the best backups on this team. His pass blocking is a strength, but all of the line needs to step it up as run-blockers.
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No. 8 Ranking

Baltimore – Mike Green (71.2) - Green has evolved into the Ravens' top rusher and one of their best defenders on an already-stout defense.

Dallas – T.J. Bass (71.1) – While the Cowboys are certainly ready to get Tyler Smith back at left guard, Bass has shown once again that he's one of the best backups on this team. His pass blocking is a strength, but all of the line needs to step it up as run-blockers.

No. 7 Ranking *Baltimore – Derrick Henry (77.4) * - Henry is tied for NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns. Henry is among only three backs in the NFL with over 200 yards as he ranks third with 212 and is fifth in the league in attempts with 40. Dallas – Tyler Guyton (74.0) - Of all the players on this list, the Cowboys have to be most excited about Guyton being here, especially with so many question marks regarding his development in Year 3. So far, he's been better than good.
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No. 7 Ranking

Baltimore – Derrick Henry (77.4) - Henry is tied for NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns. Henry is among only three backs in the NFL with over 200 yards as he ranks third with 212 and is fifth in the league in attempts with 40.

Dallas – Tyler Guyton (74.0) - Of all the players on this list, the Cowboys have to be most excited about Guyton being here, especially with so many question marks regarding his development in Year 3. So far, he's been better than good.

No. 6 Ranking *Baltimore – Mark Andrews (79.8) * - The veteran tight end can get overlooked in this offense but is still putting together another stellar start to the season. Dallas – Caleb Downs (75.8) - In his first two games, Downs has already made an impact. In fact, he's the first defensive back in NFL history to record a sack and two forced fumbles in his first two games. Downs leads all players with 17 tackles – 14 on defense and three on special teams.
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No. 6 Ranking

Baltimore – Mark Andrews (79.8) - The veteran tight end can get overlooked in this offense but is still putting together another stellar start to the season.

Dallas – Caleb Downs (75.8) - In his first two games, Downs has already made an impact. In fact, he's the first defensive back in NFL history to record a sack and two forced fumbles in his first two games. Downs leads all players with 17 tackles – 14 on defense and three on special teams.

No. 5 Ranking Baltimore – Kyle Hamilton (84.7) - Everything the Cowboys are hoping Caleb Downs can be is pretty much what Hamilton is right now and has been for the Ravens defense. Dallas – Tyler Booker (77.8) - As a unit, the offensive line hasn't been up to par this year but Booker isn't the issue. The second-year guard looks even better than his rookie year and figures to be a cornerstone for this team for many years to come.
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No. 5 Ranking

Baltimore – Kyle Hamilton (84.7) - Everything the Cowboys are hoping Caleb Downs can be is pretty much what Hamilton is right now and has been for the Ravens defense.

Dallas – Tyler Booker (77.8) - As a unit, the offensive line hasn't been up to par this year but Booker isn't the issue. The second-year guard looks even better than his rookie year and figures to be a cornerstone for this team for many years to come.

No. 4 Ranking Baltimore – Roquan Smith (84.7) - He's one of the top linebackers in the NFL and that's why the Ravens made a trade for him a few years back with Chicago, knowing that he's got the ability to be a leader in the middle. This year has been no exception. Dallas – Javonte Williams (83.4) - While the Cowboys are having a hard time getting the running game going, it doesn't seem to be because of Williams, who did have two touchdowns in the season opener and was inches away from having a third score. His blitz pickup is also an underrated part of his game.
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No. 4 Ranking

Baltimore – Roquan Smith (84.7) - He's one of the top linebackers in the NFL and that's why the Ravens made a trade for him a few years back with Chicago, knowing that he's got the ability to be a leader in the middle. This year has been no exception.

Dallas – Javonte Williams (83.4) - While the Cowboys are having a hard time getting the running game going, it doesn't seem to be because of Williams, who did have two touchdowns in the season opener and was inches away from having a third score. His blitz pickup is also an underrated part of his game.

No. 3 Ranking Baltimore – Marlon Humphrey (85.5) - As consistent as they get in the secondary and even though there might be some bigger names on offense and even defense, Humphrey is arguably one of the Ravens biggest superstars. Dallas – Jaishawn Barham (84.8) - So what was going on the sideline in Week 1? Is he wearing the green dot for every play? Maybe there are questions about the rookie linebacker, but it's not really affecting his performance. He's the highest-graded defensive player on the team and has just one start under his belt.
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No. 3 Ranking

Baltimore – Marlon Humphrey (85.5) - As consistent as they get in the secondary and even though there might be some bigger names on offense and even defense, Humphrey is arguably one of the Ravens biggest superstars.

Dallas – Jaishawn Barham (84.8) - So what was going on the sideline in Week 1? Is he wearing the green dot for every play? Maybe there are questions about the rookie linebacker, but it's not really affecting his performance. He's the highest-graded defensive player on the team and has just one start under his belt.

No. 2 Ranking Baltimore – Lamar Jackson (86.4) - Jackson fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 559. His 10.0 average per attempt currently ranks No. 1 in the league. Add that to his rushing ability, which has with 74 yards in two games this year Dallas – CeeDee Lamb (89.4) - The only player on the Cowboys with a better grade is the one throwing him the ball. But Lamb has three touchdowns in the first two games and was simply dominant in Week 2. The fact he was the recipient of Dak's record-setting touchdown was only fitting since he's caught twice as many of his touchdowns than anyone else.
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No. 2 Ranking

Baltimore – Lamar Jackson (86.4) - Jackson fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 559. His 10.0 average per attempt currently ranks No. 1 in the league. Add that to his rushing ability, which has with 74 yards in two games this year

Dallas – CeeDee Lamb (89.4) - The only player on the Cowboys with a better grade is the one throwing him the ball. But Lamb has three touchdowns in the first two games and was simply dominant in Week 2. The fact he was the recipient of Dak's record-setting touchdown was only fitting since he's caught twice as many of his touchdowns than anyone else.

No. 1 Ranking Baltimore – Zay Flowers (93.7) - While the Ravens receiver doesn't technically qualify with enough snaps this year, this is an indication of what Flowers can do when he's healthy. And as of now, there's a chance he could play and if so, that certainly changes the Ravens offense, giving them another dynamic weapon. Dallas – Dak Prescott (90.0) - Although he did have a crucial interception that changed the course of the Week 1 loss, Dak still put up good numbers in that game, and that was off the charts last week. Overshadowed by setting the franchise all-time record for passing touchdowns, Dak threw four overall and also had some nice runs out of the pocket, showing he's still got some moves in his 11th year.
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No. 1 Ranking

Baltimore – Zay Flowers (93.7) - While the Ravens receiver doesn't technically qualify with enough snaps this year, this is an indication of what Flowers can do when he's healthy. And as of now, there's a chance he could play and if so, that certainly changes the Ravens offense, giving them another dynamic weapon.

Dallas – Dak Prescott (90.0) - Although he did have a crucial interception that changed the course of the Week 1 loss, Dak still put up good numbers in that game, and that was off the charts last week. Overshadowed by setting the franchise all-time record for passing touchdowns, Dak threw four overall and also had some nice runs out of the pocket, showing he's still got some moves in his 11th year.

*8. Cobie Durant – 73.7 * - His Cowboys debut saw him line up all over the field, playing in the slot and the outside. Durant was credited with two tackles but was solid in coverage and limited big plays to his side of the field.
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8. Cobie Durant – 73.7 - His Cowboys debut saw him line up all over the field, playing in the slot and the outside. Durant was credited with two tackles but was solid in coverage and limited big plays to his side of the field.

Jaishawn Barham – 75.9 - Lost in the shuffle of some of the communication issues in the second half and the sideline video captured with Christian Parker, Barham did some good things in his NFL debut, resulting in six tackles and one for loss.
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Jaishawn Barham – 75.9 - Lost in the shuffle of some of the communication issues in the second half and the sideline video captured with Christian Parker, Barham did some good things in his NFL debut, resulting in six tackles and one for loss.

Quinnen Williams – 78.0 – Williams is no stranger to playing at MetLife Stadium, having spent the first part of his career with the Jets. He had two tackles, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble that led to the Cowboys' only turnover.
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Quinnen Williams – 78.0 – Williams is no stranger to playing at MetLife Stadium, having spent the first part of his career with the Jets. He had two tackles, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble that led to the Cowboys' only turnover.

Tyler Booker – 78.4 – The Cowboys weren't able to establish the running game to their liking, but the problems up front, especially in blitz protection, wasn't really at right guard, where Booker started his second pro season with another strong performance.
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Tyler Booker – 78.4 – The Cowboys weren't able to establish the running game to their liking, but the problems up front, especially in blitz protection, wasn't really at right guard, where Booker started his second pro season with another strong performance.

Javonte Williams – 78.9 – Some members of the Cowboys' organization had Williams as the highest grade among all players. Perhaps, the penalty at the end of the game hurt him in some regards, but within the game, he was exceptionally good. Williams scored two touchdowns and was a half-yard away from getting all three of the Cowboys' touchdowns.
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Javonte Williams – 78.9 – Some members of the Cowboys' organization had Williams as the highest grade among all players. Perhaps, the penalty at the end of the game hurt him in some regards, but within the game, he was exceptionally good. Williams scored two touchdowns and was a half-yard away from getting all three of the Cowboys' touchdowns.

3. Dak Prescott – 79.7 – Even to his own standards, the interception he threw in the second quarter was one he'd "like to have back" and he also realized it changed the course of the game and momentum. But even with that, Dak was the highest-graded offensive player. With limited opportunities, Dak still led the offense on scoring drives every time he got the ball in the second half. The Cowboys know they have to eliminate the slow starts moving forward.
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3. Dak Prescott – 79.7 – Even to his own standards, the interception he threw in the second quarter was one he'd "like to have back" and he also realized it changed the course of the game and momentum. But even with that, Dak was the highest-graded offensive player. With limited opportunities, Dak still led the offense on scoring drives every time he got the ball in the second half. The Cowboys know they have to eliminate the slow starts moving forward.

2. Otito Ogbonnia – 82.7 – His Cowboys debut was an impressive one, even if it didn't stand out on the stat sheet. Ogbonnia had four tackles but despite being in the rotation, he helped control the middle, forcing many of the Giants' big plays to occur on the outside.
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2. Otito Ogbonnia – 82.7 – His Cowboys debut was an impressive one, even if it didn't stand out on the stat sheet. Ogbonnia had four tackles but despite being in the rotation, he helped control the middle, forcing many of the Giants' big plays to occur on the outside.

1. Donovan Ezeiruaku – 86.5 – The highest-graded player on the Cowboys in Week 1, Ezeiruaku did more than just lead the team in tackles. His 10 tackles were a career-high, but he also shared a sack with Jonathan Bullard and had a tackle for loss and two pressures.
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1. Donovan Ezeiruaku – 86.5 – The highest-graded player on the Cowboys in Week 1, Ezeiruaku did more than just lead the team in tackles. His 10 tackles were a career-high, but he also shared a sack with Jonathan Bullard and had a tackle for loss and two pressures.

Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.
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Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.

Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.
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Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.

Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.
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Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.

Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.
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Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.

KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.
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KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.

just8_flournoy
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*George Pickens *– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.
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George Pickens– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.
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CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.

*Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) * – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.
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Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) * – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.
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Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) * - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.
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Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) * – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.
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Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024) *– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.
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Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024)– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) * - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.
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Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.
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Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) * - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.
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Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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