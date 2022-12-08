Lamb on Potential of Washington: 'He's Explosive'

Going one step further in his optimism and excitement was Pro Bowl wideout CeeDee Lamb, who has balanced his own surging dominance with both interest in signing Beckham while also knowing first-hand what Washington can do to opposing defenses.

Two former First-Team all-conference talents from the Big 12, Lamb and Washington squared off on more than one occasion as star players for Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, respectively, before eventually landing in the NFL (Washington in 2018, Lamb in 2020).

As such, Lamb is issuing a warning to any defense that would underestimate Washington.

"I've been playing against him since college," Lamb said. "To see him out here running around in practice — very explosive. He's your deep-threat guy so just be careful, is all I'm gonna say."

In speaking with Washington directly following his sixth official practice since being designated to return from IR, you can sense the confidence returning as he overcomes the final hurdle in his rehabilitation from the first major injury of his football life.

"I feel great," he said. "From four weeks ago to now, I feel a lot stronger in my plants and catching the ball in general. It's kind of like riding a bike at this point. Once you start doing it, it all just feels natural."

At this point, it's about getting Washington some game reps to reacclimate him to game speed and to acclimate him to Prescott and the offense, considering he's yet to take the field with the Cowboys franchise quarterback this season after signing a one-year deal, prove-it deal in March.

An electric talent for the Cowboys (the ones in Stillwater, OK), the Stamford, TX native and Fred Biletnikoff Award winner is looking to finally do exactly that for the Cowboys (the ones in Dallas): prove it.

"We're getting good reps in practice, but it's nothing like a game rep or game speed," said Washington. "I feel like once I get a few [game] reps, it'll all come back."

He has a very real chance at debuting for Dallas in Sunday's matchup against the Texans, something head coach Mike McCarthy is keeping an eye on as a possibility, though the move to potentially move him from injured reserve to the active roster would come later in the week — assuming the coaching and training staff deems him ready to go.