McCarthy Defends Unsuccessful Fake Punt Call

"It was a solid play call. It's a good play design," he said. "Their gunner made a good play, came off of it, he put us in a high-low read for Cedrick. That's the nature of those plays. You can never convert them obviously if you don't call them, if you don't believe in them. I clearly understood the situation when it was called."

On second glance, it appeared punter Hunter Niswander might have been open on the right side, but Washington linebacker Khaleke Hudson did a good job of closing on Wilson and making the tackle.

The Cowboys had been hanging around to that point in the game. A Greg Zuerlein field goal had cut Washington's lead to four at the end of the third quarter after linebacker Jaylon Smith's interception return to the 4-yard line. The defense forced a three-and-out on its next possession, giving the offense the ball back early in the fourth.

Veteran special teams coordinator John Fassel has never been shy about trick plays, and the Cowboys did hit a big play in their last home game against the Steelers. But momentum Thursday was clearly lost after the unsuccessful fake punt.

How much does the risk of a negative result weigh into McCarthy's thinking in that situation?

"You won't get anywhere if you're thinking about negatives all the time," he said.