McCarthy Enters Protocol; To Miss Thursday's Game

The Cowboys' Covid situation just got worse as the team announced Monday morning head coach Mike McCarthy will not be on the sidelines for Thursday's game with the Saints.

McCarthy has officially entered the NFL's Covid protocol but is expected to be involved with the game, including the preparations on a virtual basis this week leading up to the game.

The team has not announced which assistant coach would assume the head coaching duties, but Dan Quinn and John Fassel have head coach experience and Kellen Moore would also be an option.

The Cowboys will conduct team meetings virtually and continue its regularly-scheduled practice sessions Monday afternoon.