McCarthy Focused on 49ers, Not Job Speculation

There are just three games remaining in the season, and, at 4-9, the Cowboys' hopes for a playoff berth look slim. It stands to reason that fans and media would speculate about the future of the franchise, starting with the job security of its coaching staff.

Even more so than McCarthy, Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has come under intense scrutiny as the defense has slumped to its worst performance in recent memory. Asked about it Monday evening after the 30-7 win against Cincinnati, Nolan also brushed off speculation.

"I prefer not to answer the question because it's not what's on my mind," Nolan said. "Just take it a day at a time and try to win this game this weekend against San Francisco and whatever happens after the season, happens."

Cowboys' ownership has also weighed in on the issue. Both owner/general manager Jerry Jones and chief operating officer Stephen Jones have been asked about McCarthy's job security in recent days – a fact that Jerry Jones said he considered "ridiculous," given that McCarthy is working through his first season with the team, and during a global pandemic.

McCarthy was asked about that, as well – and kept his answer consistent.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity with Jerry Jones and this great organization – and frankly, I'm focused on beating the 49ers," he said.