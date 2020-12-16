McCarthy Focused on 49ers, Not Job Speculation

FRISCO, Texas – With so much speculation about his own job status, not to mention the future of his coaching staff, Mike McCarthy was bound to be asked about the upcoming offseason.
Asked about it Wednesday morning, as his team prepares to begin practicing for their Week 15 matchup against San Francisco, the Cowboys' first-year head coach was clear about where his focus lies.
"We have -- like all players and coaches do at this time of year – to focus on winning football games," McCarthy said. "That's really where the mindset is. I'm not really here to talk about speculation and those types of things, because nothing productive comes out of those conversations."
There are just three games remaining in the season, and, at 4-9, the Cowboys' hopes for a playoff berth look slim. It stands to reason that fans and media would speculate about the future of the franchise, starting with the job security of its coaching staff.
Even more so than McCarthy, Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has come under intense scrutiny as the defense has slumped to its worst performance in recent memory. Asked about it Monday evening after the 30-7 win against Cincinnati, Nolan also brushed off speculation.
"I prefer not to answer the question because it's not what's on my mind," Nolan said. "Just take it a day at a time and try to win this game this weekend against San Francisco and whatever happens after the season, happens."
Cowboys' ownership has also weighed in on the issue. Both owner/general manager Jerry Jones and chief operating officer Stephen Jones have been asked about McCarthy's job security in recent days – a fact that Jerry Jones said he considered "ridiculous," given that McCarthy is working through his first season with the team, and during a global pandemic.
McCarthy was asked about that, as well – and kept his answer consistent.
"I'm just thankful for the opportunity with Jerry Jones and this great organization – and frankly, I'm focused on beating the 49ers," he said.
These are the types of topics that come up in the home stretch of a disappointing season. And while McCarthy may have to consider them at some point soon, it won't be with three games still to play this season.