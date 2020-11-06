#PITvsDAL

McCarthy Getting Gilbert & Rush "Ready to Play" 

Nov 06, 2020 at 02:35 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – The questions all week long for Mike McCarthy have begun with the quarterback position.

Whether it was the status of Andy Dalton, or the decision to sit rookie Ben DiNucci, now the focus has shifted on either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush getting the start this weekend against the undefeated Steelers.

And true to form, McCarthy didn't tip his hat on Friday when asked which player would get the start.

But he did say both players are getting enough reps in practice to play if needed.

"We're still working through the process. I think the most important point as far as the goal is to make sure both Garrett and Cooper are ready," McCarthy said in his Friday press conference. "The reps aren't being distributed equally. I don't really want to get into the specifics of it. But just learning from last week's experience, with all the pressure in the Philadelphia game, just to give us the best opportunity offensively, my focus is to make sure both Garrett and Cooper are ready to play in the game."

McCarthy was playfully asked if he considered a plan Tom Landry used back in 1971 when he famously rotated both Roger Staubach and Craig Morton on every play during a game.

With respect to the Cowboys' history, McCarthy said he doesn't plan on rotating play to play.

"We're going to give one of them the football and tell them to take it and run with it," McCarthy said. "We don't know how long we're going to be in this situation. I think it's best to have both guys ready."

Gilbert has been with several teams since 2014, including the Patriots, Rams, Panthers and Browns. He's only thrown six passes, completing two in his career.

Rush, who has been Dak Prescott's backup since 2017, has also never started a game and has only thrown three passes as well.

