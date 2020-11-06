McCarthy Getting Gilbert & Rush "Ready to Play" 

"We're still working through the process. I think the most important point as far as the goal is to make sure both Garrett and Cooper are ready," McCarthy said in his Friday press conference. "The reps aren't being distributed equally. I don't really want to get into the specifics of it. But just learning from last week's experience, with all the pressure in the Philadelphia game, just to give us the best opportunity offensively, my focus is to make sure both Garrett and Cooper are ready to play in the game."

McCarthy was playfully asked if he considered a plan Tom Landry used back in 1971 when he famously rotated both Roger Staubach and Craig Morton on every play during a game.

With respect to the Cowboys' history, McCarthy said he doesn't plan on rotating play to play.

"We're going to give one of them the football and tell them to take it and run with it," McCarthy said. "We don't know how long we're going to be in this situation. I think it's best to have both guys ready."

Gilbert has been with several teams since 2014, including the Patriots, Rams, Panthers and Browns. He's only thrown six passes, completing two in his career.