#DALvsNYG

McCarthy: "No QB Controversy" With Dak, Rush

Sep 23, 2022 at 01:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

McCarthy--“No-QB-Controversy”-With-Dak,-Rush-hero
AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg

FRISCO, Texas – Asked Friday about Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones' comments that he'd welcome a starting quarterback debate regarding Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush in the coming weeks because it would mean "we'd won (games)," head coach Mike McCarthy said Jones' comments must be put into proper context.

"When you look at the whole thing and particularly the start, it (the message) is about winning, and that's all we really care about," McCarthy said. "But there is no quarterback controversy. Dak's our starter."

Jones added some clarification Friday during his weekly radio segment on 105.3 The Fan.

"I don't believe there's anybody in the world that doesn't understand how much I appreciate Dak Prescott -- his skills, and to have him for the future and the future being right now, really," Jones said. "But the point is that if players play at a level to where you've got people debating how are you using them with their skills or as to who ought to be out there or who is not when they're playing at that level, that's a positive."

Meaning, basically, that the ultimate goal is to win games. If Rush continues to lead the Cowboys to wins while Prescott recovers from his recent thumb surgery, so much the better.

"We don't have anybody that would really, deep down, like to see Cooper Rush play to that level more than Dak because that enhances it for all of us," Jones said. "Because we know we're going to need every ounce of every person on this team's best play."

But the fact is that Prescott is the starting quarterback when healthy. That became crystal clear when Jones and the franchise signed him to a $140 million contract in March 2021.

And Jones is hoping Prescott can return to the lineup as quickly as possible, adding in his comments to reporters on Thursday, ""Of course we want Dak to be here (playing) next week."

Rush is set to make a second consecutive start Monday night on the road against the New York Giants.

Prescott soon will be getting stitches removed from his surgically-repaired right thumb. He did not practice Thursday but did some non-throwing exercises on the field during the open portion.

There's not a definitive timetable for his return, but by not placing him on injured reserve, the Cowboys are cautiously optimistic he could be back within a four-week timeframe.

Related Content

news

Notes: Lamb Ready For Gallup Return; Rush's Focus

WR Michael Gallup could return to game action as early as Monday against the Giants, and CeeDee Lamb is excited for the boost Gallup will give the offense.

news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The new-look Giants are looking to blast off to a 3-0 start this season, but the Cowboys have other things in mind after upsetting the Bengals in Week 2

news

Not Overlooking NYG; "Every Year Is Different"

The Cowboys are 9-1 in the last 10 meetings with the Giants, who are now 2-0 this year. That's the number the Cowboys are focusing on, knowing this seems to be an improved team from recent history.

news

Notes: Diggs, Parsons Among 6 Not Practicing

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 3

news

Some Non-Throwing Work For Dak On Thursday

Dak Prescott hasn't yet gotten his stitches removed from last week's thumb surgery, but the Cowboys quarterback was able to do some non-throwing work Thursday.

news

Science Lab: Micah Parsons Best When Uncaged

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

Mick Shots: The Golden Whistle Winning Safety

The team's offseason MVP made a big impact, plus, roster juggling, planning for Parsons, former Cowboys on the move and more!

news

Ferguson: Rookie TEs Ready to 'Show Who We Are'

In the event Dalton Schultz is unavailable against the Giants, the Cowboys rookie tight ends are oozing with confidence and ready for the moment.

news

Notes: Turpin's 'Big Play Waiting To Happen'; More

Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 3

news

5 Bucks: The Stage Isn't Too Big For Cooper Rush

Bucky Brooks gives his weekly thoughts on the state of the Cowboys, including Cooper Rush's place as a starter and how the team needs to lean on the defense.

news

3 & Out: Charting 60 Elite Plays By Micah Parsons

Back with three quick topics about the Dallas Cowboys following Sunday's 20-17 bounce-back win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertising