McCarthy Praises Cam; Excited About Cowboys QBs

FRISCO, Texas —The Patriots surprised the football world when they released former MVP quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday. For their part, the Cowboys signaled that Cooper Rush won the training camp battle to be Dak Prescott's backup by keeping him on the 53-man roster, at least for now.

But the notion of another quarterback able to use his legs to gain yardage with the accolades of Newton backing up Prescott, who is coming off of a significant ankle injury and didn't play in the preseason due to a shoulder strain, was certainly an enticing notion to fans. But head coach Mike McCarthy suggested on Thursday that signing Newton was not something the team seriously considered.