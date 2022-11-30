#INDvsDAL

Presented by

McCarthy Seeking "Quantity Reps" for Washington

Nov 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-Seeking-“Quantity-Reps”-for-Washington-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — It's been a long time coming, but the Dallas Cowboys have officially designated wide receiver James Washington to return from injured reserve, a move that will open a 21-day window wherein he'll be allowed to participate in full team practice, effective Wednesday.

Washington will not yet count against the 53-man roster tally however (meaning it's not a corresponding move to the decision to waive Tarell Basham a day prior), as the team gets the aforementioned 21 days to either activate him fully or to revert him back to IR. If the latter occurs, it would be season-ending.

But the Cowboys are focused on getting Washington acclimated again with the system.

"Just really want to see him work," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday. "He'll work primarily on the look-teams. James has a lot of tape at his time in Pittsburgh. We're looking for more quantity from him, get his workload capacity up where it needs to be, and get him some live reps."

Washington signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in the offseason but missed most of the summer with an ankle injury before suffering a fractured foot early in training camp, having been sidelined since. A few weeks back, Washington admitted to being 100% physically but, considering he was working to return from the first major injury of his football life, he was working through the mental aspect of the rehab process.

As the Cowboys continue "full steam ahead" in their negotiations with Odell Beckham, Jr., should they successfully land him, they do so knowing Washington is potentially ready to start contributing for quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as well.

Related Content

news

Update: Armstrong's Development Not Overlooked

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Hooker Ready For "Bittersweet" Matchup vs. Colts

Malik Hooker figured he'd spend his entire career in the "Circle City" of Indianapolis. But after injuries changed the plans, he now prepares himself of a bittersweet game this Sunday against the Colts.

news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Colts & Cowboys

The Cowboys and Colts appear to be heading in different directions but Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium will feature plenty of storylines for both teams.

news

Cowboys Officially Release DE Tarell Basham

The Cowboys have trimmed the roster to 52 players after cutting Basham, possibly opening the door for Takk McKinley.

news

Power Rankings: Dallas Firmly Among NFL's Top 5

After notching two wins on a short week, the Cowboys have continued to cement themselves as one of the top teams in the league. Find out where they rank in the national power rankings and why.

news

Cowboys Taking Added Steps to Halt Penalties

It was another meaningful win for the Cowboys in their sweep of the Giants on Turkey Day, but they were reminded they still have a lot of work to do when it comes to penalties.

news

Jerry Says OBJ Would "Fit in Really Good With Us"

The Cowboys are still scheduled to meet with the free-agent WR next week in Frisco.

Advertising