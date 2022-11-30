McCarthy Seeking "Quantity Reps" for Washington

"Just really want to see him work," head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday. "He'll work primarily on the look-teams. James has a lot of tape at his time in Pittsburgh. We're looking for more quantity from him, get his workload capacity up where it needs to be, and get him some live reps."

Washington signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in the offseason but missed most of the summer with an ankle injury before suffering a fractured foot early in training camp, having been sidelined since. A few weeks back, Washington admitted to being 100% physically but, considering he was working to return from the first major injury of his football life, he was working through the mental aspect of the rehab process.