McCarthy shares plan for Tyler Smith, Sam Williams 

Sep 06, 2023 at 12:00 PM
FRISCO, Texas – The first Wednesday practice of the regular season will not feature the top two draft picks of the 2022 class. But according to head coach Mike McCarthy, the team seems hopeful they can get back to practice before the end of the week. 

Tyler Smith suffered a strained hamstring on Monday and left practice early. McCarthy said it's an injury he hasn't dealt with in the past but is hopeful he can get some work in either Thursday or Friday.

Sam Williams is dealing with a toe injury that will keep him out of action on Wednesday as well.

"I think both of them are in a similar category," McCarthy said of Williams and Smith. "They'll work with Britt (Brown). The goal is to get them out to practice by the end of the week." 

Smith has spent all of training camp and preseason at left guard although he played mostly left tackle season. If he can't go, McCarthy said they'll work a couple of options, but didn't get into details. Rookie T.J. Bass would likely be one of the options. 

If Williams can't play this week, the Cowboys do have a little more depth in terms of pass-rushers, headlined by Micah Parsons. But DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler are all used as defensive end and edge rushers. 

Other injuries to watch this week include safety Donovan Wilson, who hasn't been on the field since the first day of training camp because of a calf injury. On Monday, McCarthy said Wilson is "getting close" to returning. Also, cornerback Jourdan Lewis continues to rehab his foot injury, but isn't expected to practice this week.

Related Content

news

Mike McCarthy reveals 'Carpe Omnia' as team theme

The long-awaited team theme for the 2023 season was revealed on Wednesday morning as Mike McCarthy said that "Carpe Omnia" – which means "Seize Everything" – will be the team's motto.
news

Pollard ready to be Cowboys RB1: 'The time is now'

It's officially Week 1, and that means Tony Pollard will take the reins as lead running back for the Dallas Cowboys — a first for the former fourth-round pick and with a lot to prove.
news

Micah on 2023 mission: 'Everybody gets the smoke'

Don't count on Micah Parsons overlooking any opponent in 2023, as he works to manifest weekly dominance against the Giants and every other team they'll go up against.
news

Nick at Nite: Will the offense be ready to go?

Despite not playing any offensive starters in the preseason, Mike McCarthy will take his new offensive system to the field for the first time on Sunday night. Is it safe to assume it will be ready?
news

Power Rankings: Cowboys begin season in 6-10 range

Just where do the Cowboys stack up in this week's Power Rankings from several media outlets.
news

McCarthy: Giants game is one 'we need to go win'

Head coach Mike McCarthy sees a big importance around Dallas' week one matchup, as it's an opportunity to get a win on a division rival's home field to start the year.
news

Dak expected to be with Cowboys 'for a long time'

Trey Lance landing with the Cowboys via trade has no impact whatsoever on the negotiations with Dak Prescott, as the team keeps the door open to a deal possibly landing in-season.
news

Terence Steele 'overcome with emotion' upon signing extension

From being an undrafted free agent to becoming one of the highest-paid tackles in the NFL, Terence Steele's excitement was too large to hide on Monday morning after signing his extension.
news

Practice Points: Tyler Smith leaves field early with injury

Regular season practices are officially underway, and there was a lot to take away from Monday's session open to the media.
news

Donovan Wilson not practicing but 'getting close'

The Cowboys have been without safety Donovan Wilson since the start of training camp but head coach Mike McCarthy said the veteran is 'getting close' to a return.
news

Terence Steele, Cowboys agree to terms on deal

There were plenty of questions surrounding the Cowboys offensive line going into the 2023 season, but the future of Terence Steele in Dallas is no longer one of them with his contract extension on Sunday. 
