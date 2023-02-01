McCarthy to Call Plays; OC Candidates Interviewed

While McCarthy will call the plays, the Cowboys are still interviewing for the offensive coordinator position. This week, they interviewed Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown and Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon for the job.

Also, the Cowboys are expected to hire veteran coach Mike Solari as their new offensive line coach.

There will be more coaches added to the mix, but the focus will remain on McCarthy, especially with his new role … that isn't so new.

McCarthy was a successful play-caller for the Packers during his time as head coach, calling the plays for an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. Jones was asked if the Cowboys will now change their offensive philosophy to what McCarthy ran in Green Bay.

"It will be, in principle, the way he operated in Green Bay, which I'm sure he'll tell you evolved," said Jones, who added that the option for McCarthy to call plays has always been on the table, but it makes more sense now than when he first became head coach back in 2020.

"I'm comfortable at this time because of how it's evolved. I'm more comfortable than I would have been had he started calling the plays right when he came in as head coach," Jones said before attending one of the Senior Bowl practices. "I've always viewed him (as more than) a walk-around head coach. I've viewed him as a coach who could coach the offensive side of the ball."

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones expressed his admiration for Kellen Moore, but said it was probably time for a change, which is normal when trying to take the next step.